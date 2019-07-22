Cowboys Shouldn’t Give Ezekiel Elliott a ‘Damn Thing for Now,’ Says Analyst

It’s hard to argue that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott isn’t one of the best players at his position in the NFL. Not surprisingly, he wants to be paid like the best runner in the league, but the team has a number of other players also in line for contract extensions. This has led to rumblings around a potential holdout from Elliott heading into training camp and they’ve picked up steam as of late.

With the Cowboys set to begin camp on July 26, it’s appearing more and more likely that the star running back will not be on hand for the early stages. But while the team and Elliott attempt to figure out the contract situation, not everyone believes that he deserves to get a massive payday at this moment.

One of those people is ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, who not only says he wouldn’t pay Elliott currently but called out the 24-year-old in the process.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ezekiel Elliott Ripped by Stephen A. Smith Amid Contract Holdout

During a recent segment of ESPN’s ‘First Take,’ Smith addressed Elliott’s potential holdout and the approach he believes the Cowboys should take with the running back. Smith pointed to the 2017 suspension and his incident this offseason which led to a meeting with commissioner Roger Goodell.

“I wouldn’t budge an inch, I wouldn’t give him a damn thing … for now. Let me explain. I don’t give a damn about your numbers. The fact of the matter is, in 2017 you got suspended for six games, you just finished visiting the commissioner’s office if I recall correctly because you got yourself into some other questionable incident.” Smith stated.

All of this culminated in concerns of whether the Cowboys can trust Elliott, which Smith strongly stated. He also explained that people get paid “in the real world” when they prove to be trustworthy.

“How do I know I can trust you? Let’s be real about it, and let me just be very, very clear. Part of the reason you get paid obviously is your skillset and your level of production. Another reason why people get paid in the real world is when you prove you are trustworthy. Ezekiel Elliott has yet to prove he’s trustworthy.”

Smith goes on to argue that no one knows if Elliott is going to get suspended again, because of the “stupidity or the incidents that he has found himself in on several occasions.”

Ezekiel Elliott to Leave Country During Training Camp?

It’s unknown what the future holds for Elliott in terms of his contract situation, but one thing we do know is that there are rumblings which could lead to drama escalating quickly. In a previous report from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, he explains that the Cowboys running back could actually leave the country right around the start of training camp.

“Per a league source, Elliott currently is believed to be making plans for a trip out of the country.”

There has been no confirmation of whether or not this will play out, but it’s certainly noteworthy. This offseason is big for the Cowboys, as they’ve put together a strong roster with an impressive amount of talent on both sides of the ball. But if they’re without their star running back while preparing for the upcoming season, it could create a less-than-ideal situation.

READ NEXT: Dallas Cowboys RB Depth Chart: Impact of Possible Ezekiel Elliott Holdout