Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Hosts Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett for Dinner

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hosts Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett over for dinner. The duo recently met at Belichick’s multimillion-dollar home in Nantucket.

According to Page Six, the dinner was “a friendly catch-up.”

It begs the question, was this meeting friendly? Also, what was on the menu?

There’s been chatter around the league regarding the possibility of Belichick taking over for Garrett someday, of course that is just speculation. Who’s to say they weren’t swapping advice from one coach to another.

With plenty of controversy surrounding the Cowboys organization, it seems Belichick might be able to help Garrett in this arena.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Patriots and Cowboys square off in November.

READ NEXT: Cowboys’ Social Media Dropping Hints Ezekiel Elliott’s Their Guy

READ NEXT: Dallas Cowboys RB Depth Chart: Impact of Possible Ezekiel Elliott Holdout