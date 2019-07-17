Cowboys’ Social Media Dropping Hints Ezekiel Elliott’s Their Guy

Sure, it’s no secret that Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys are in a bit of a pickle. Elliott wants to be paid like the every-down running back he has become, while the Cowboys still have to sure-up contracts with WR Amari Cooper and QB Dak Prescott. There’s a lot to unpack here, but the Cowboys tweeted five times about Elliott in the past few days.

For what it’s worth, the Cowboys front office have limited options in showing their interest in Elliott. Short of reaching out to his representation with a deal or negotiations, they can only show how important he is to the team in mediums they know he consumes.

Take a look at some of the tweets and see for yourself just how thirsty the Cowboys are to keep Elliott in their DMs.

Dallas Cowboys’ Twitter Timeline of Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott, face of Cowboys’ National Hotdog Day post.

Mailbag: The Next Milestone For Ezekiel Elliott? Answer → https://t.co/zYBpLTvVWb pic.twitter.com/nXlaC50205 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 17, 2019

Cowboys showing Elliott just how much the fans think he can accomplish with them.

#CowboysNation, today we're celebrating #WorldEmojiDay

🕶️🐺🥄🌮 Tell us how excited you are for the return of Cowboys 🏈 using ONLY emojis… ✮✮✮✮✮ pic.twitter.com/m9aXedrwvt — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 17, 2019

Cowboys feature Elliott on World Emoji Day post. Elliott retweeted post.

With the speculation about Ezekiel Elliott and his contact situation, what does it all mean as the #DallasCowboys gear up for #CowboysCamp? 📰 https://t.co/ekgbLuGr2G pic.twitter.com/jRa22stZ0W — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 16, 2019

Cowboys stirring the pot.

Mailbag: Potential Distraction Heading Into The Season? Answer → https://t.co/rn4j1Jhdpd pic.twitter.com/LmHD8RNCGV — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 15, 2019

By posing this question, the Cowboys are causing a distraction.

Throughout the past few days, the Cowboys have clearly been up and down on their social media strategy. Since then, negative posts have become more positive in their outlook with Elliott. Does this mean anything, or is this all a show for us to sit back and enjoy?

Either way, Elliott seems to be at the forefront of the Cowboys agenda and it’s just a matter of time before we find out if it’s reciprocated.

Ezekiel Elliott’s Rise With the Cowboys

In three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott has rushed for over 4,000 yards (1,333 yards per season). Since his rookie season in 2016, when he had 15 rushing touchdowns, he hasn’t eclipsed double-digits in the touchdown category.

Elliott has built up steam as a pass catching back, with 32, 26, 77 receptions in each season, respectively.

In 2018, he proved to be more versatile for the Cowboys offense. Under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Elliott will remain the focal point of the offense this season. If they decide to spread the field more, Elliott has shown in pass protection and as a receiver that he can be relied on by Prescott as a safety blanket on big conversions.

Elliott also projects well as a fantasy football player in PPR(point per reception) formats. His uptick in receptions gives high upside to a guy that has the ability to take over games.