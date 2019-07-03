Dez Bryant: ‘Hell of a Year’ in Store for Kareem Hunt

Dez Bryant knows what it’s like to go through some rough patches of a career, so when asked about embattled Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt, the former Dallas Cowboys star had plenty to say.

TMZ Sports caught up with Bryant in Los Angeles and commented on Hunt’s recent “small argument” outside of a bar over the weekend.

“To be truthfully honest, I’m a huge fan of Kareem Hunt, believe it or not,” Bryant said. “Things happen, ain’t nobody perfect. At the end of the day, that guy’s gonna have a successful career, just because of who he is. Everybody goes through problems, we get over ’em. We live and we learn. Shoutout to Kareem Hunt, he’s going to have a hell of a year. As soon as he gets reinstated, he’s just going to do this thing. That’s just who he is.”

Hunt is on a second-chance deal with the Browns, who showed faith in the running back after he was released by Chiefs following disturbing video of him kicking and shoving a woman in a hotel was made public. He’s suspended for the first eight games of the season.

Rumors caught fire of Hunt being in a “bar fight over the weekend. However, Heavy confirmed there is no police report related to the incident and the bar owner was on the record saying that the situation was “blown out of proportion.”

General manager John Dorsey has said the team has a zero-tolerance policy with Hunt, who is on a one-year deal with no guaranteed money. If he does slip up, there’s no consequences for the Browns if they want to go another direction.

While on the field, he’s been a Pro Bowl talent. In his first two seasons, the Toledo product racked up 2,151 rushing yards, 833 receiving yards. He played just 11 games last season with the Chiefs before being released.

The Cowboys parted ways with Bryant last season, but he’s working on a comeback after his much-anticipated signing last season in New Orleans was cut short by an Achilles injury on just his second day with the team.

While in Dallas, Bryant had his share off off-field issues, leading the team to install what were dubbed the “Dez Rules.”

Among the alleged guidelines were: No drinking alcohol, a midnight curfew and he could only attend nightclubs if they were approved by the team and he had a security team with him.

Dez Bryant Preparing for NFL Return

It’s been about seven months since the former Cowboys star suffered the Achilles injury, but he looked close to 100 percent in some training videos he published showing his recovery.

When you love me…. I can’t get enough!! In da lab @d.robalwaysopen Video by the great @TheMannyFresco pic.twitter.com/GOuX4iVOUE — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 13, 2019

The video prompted a tweet from former All-Pro wide receiver Roddy White, who told Bryant, “Looking ready to be signed today.”

Bryant quickly responded saying, “Not yet … I’m close.”

In the TMZ video Bryant is ask about a possible return, which he responds to with a smile.

“We going to keep it quiet,” Bryant said. “Just know there are some big things happening.”

Bryant had a monster stretch from 2012-14 with the Cowboys, with three consecutive 1,000-yard plus and double-digit touchdown seasons. He hasn’t hit either of those benchmarks since.