WATCH: Los Angeles Dodgers Playing During Earthquake

The Los Angeles Dodgers were playing baseball when another earthquake hit Southern California, and this one – preliminarily a magnitude of 7.1 – was felt in LA.

The quake comes on the heels of a 6.4 earthquake that rattled Southern California, and especially, the community of Ridgecrest, CA. Only minor injuries and some property damage resulted from that frighteningly massive quake. It’s not yet clear what damage has resulted from the July 5, 2019 quake. What is clear is that it was even larger.

The Dodgers even acknowledged the quake by posting this video. Watch:

A prominent seismologist says that this one was the big one actually, and the earlier quake was its precursor. “So the M6.4 was a foreshock. This was a M7.1 on the same fault as has been producing the Searles Valley sequence. This is part of the same sequence,” wrote Dr. Lucy Jones on Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know:

People Felt the Quake All the Way in Los Angeles on July 5, 2019

People took to Twitter to report shaking and fear after feeling yet another quake, all the way in Los Angeles (although it didn’t center there.)

