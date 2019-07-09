Eagles News: DeSean Jackson Hollers at LeBron James [WATCH]

DeSean Jackson is still out in his native Los Angeles enjoying his time away from football. According to TMZ Sports, the Eagles wide receiver was attending Kevin Hart’s 40th birthday party at TAO in Hollywood when he paused to drop some knowledge about LeBron James.

Jackson, who grew up a Los Angeles Lakers fan and attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School, told the gossip website that the Clippers still aren’t the favorites to win the NBA Finals, even after they signed Kawhi Leonard. The Eagles’ newest offensive weapon said “slow your roll” on the Clippers because everything still goes through the Lakers in the Western Conference.

“It’s a little early, we got to see what they [Clippers] are doing,” Jackson told TMZ Sports. “It’s the Lake Show, it’s still the Lake Show. I just hollered at my boy LeBron [James]. He said ‘It’s on!’ So, he’s back to them Cleveland and them Miami days. So, ya’ll better be careful. Y’all better watch out.”

Jackson admitted that the Lakers and Clippers should boast a nice rivalry for the city before laughing and then asking, “Would you rather come into a game where there is a whole lot of lights or a game where there is a whole movie set?” He was making an obvious reference to the number of Hollywood stars who regularly attend Lakers home games at Staples Center.

“I don’t want to be in an arena where there are all these bright lights,” Jackson said. “I need them to be dimmed down and come to the Lake Show.”

The receiver ultimately conceded that the Clippers have a “nice” squad and complimented both Clippers GM Jerry West and Clippers head coach Doc Rivers.

“I like him [Rivers] personally, I just didn’t like him when he was coaching for the Celtics,” Jackson joked.

Last week, Jackson was spotted hanging in the studio with rapper Snoop Dogg at 1500 Sound Academy in Inglewood, California. He was shooting a segment for a documentary on late-great hip hop legend Nipsey Hussle for the NFL Network. The show will delve into Nipsey Hussle’s legacy and his impact on the South Central neighborhood. Jackson and the deceased rapper enjoyed a 15-year friendship and often pays him tribute on social media.

