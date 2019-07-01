WATCH: Kyrie Irving Instagram Video on Joining the Nets

In an Instagram video, Kyrie Irving has explained that he is joining the Brooklyn Nets because “home is where my family is. Home is where my legacy will continue.”

He concluded the video, which you can watch later in this article, by saying, “I’m happy to be in Brooklyn.” The video came after news broke over the weekend during 2019 NBA free agency that Irving – and star Kevin Durant – were joining the Brooklyn Nets, shaking up the Eastern Conference.

The 1-minute and 36-second video was posted on Instagram by Irving on July 1, 2019. It starts with him reminiscing about childhood. “It was fourth grade, I just got done watching the finals…” he said, “and I knew this is a dream I want to fulfill… I had to go get it. I had to put in my time, I had to put in my hours. I had to relentlessly work on a craft, and do it with a passion and love that no one could take away.”

The video shows scenes of the New York skyline, and Irving dribbling a basketball in the street. “In my heart I knew I always wanted to play at home. Home is where my heart is,” Irving says in the Instagram video. “It’s always been there simply because…the great love that I have for my family and where I grew up. I wouldn’t change anything about this journey at all. It brought me back here and that’s home. Home is where my family is. Home is where my legacy will continue. I’m happy to be in Brooklyn.”

You can watch the Instagram video here:

The video’s caption is one word: “Home.”

Kyrie Irving Made Another, More Unusual, Instagram Post After the Big News Broke

After he agreed to join the Nets, Irving posted another, more unusual Instagram post, but the caption carried a similar theme. “The Journey is the Reward,” he wrote. “Eye only know the best for me… Family first.”

ESPN previously reported that the Nets will sign Irving, a point guard who has played for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, to a four-year contract worth $141 million.

Brooklyn is making a clean sweep tonight: Brooklyn will sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Durant joining the team too is double maneuver that the Gothamist called a “blockbuster move.” According to Gothamist, Irving, a 27-year-old free agent from the Boston Celtics, is from New Jersey.

Some Fans Reacted Positively to the Latest Instagram Video

Many fans wrote on Twitter that they liked the Instagram video.

The video @KyrieIrving just posted on Instagram about watching the New Jersey Nets growing up. Goosebumps. — Oruny (@OrunyChoi) July 1, 2019

@KyrieIrving Instagram post is mf everything bro — Andy Whitworth (@AndyWhitworth7) July 1, 2019

His Instagram comment thread filled up with people welcoming him back. “Welcome home,” read one such message.