Despite only signing for the veteran minimum, Jared Dudley looks to have a major impact on the Lakers in terms of their defensive versatility. Known for his scrappy style of play and instigating the entire Philadelphia 76ers roster, Dudley has a knack for getting under his opponent’s skin and forcing them into bad games.

He harassed Ben Simmons in particular and things got so heated that a scuffle eventually broke out during their playoff series in which both Dudley and Butler were ejected – a trade the Nets would gladly make over again.

Lakers’ Jared Dudley Owns Unreal Stat Against Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, and Joel Embiid

Jared Dudley allowed Simmons, Embiid, Tobias and Jimmy to score a combined 18 points on 110 possessions in the Playoffs. Lakers got him for $2.6M — Will Gottlieb (@wontgottlieb) July 3, 2019

While known for his defense, Dudley went above and beyond in the postseason against the Sixers lineup of All-Star talent. The versatile defender took turns on all of Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris, and Joel Embiid on the playoffs and over the course of 110 possessions, allowed just a total of 18 points.

The Lakers were able to bring Dudley onboard for the league minimum and if he can even get somewhat close to replicating that sort of performance off the bench for the Lakers, they could be one of the most dramatically improved defensive squads in the league. While he doesn’t possess otherworldly size or athleticism, Dudley is exceptionally strong in the low post and uses his high IQ to anticipate his matchup’s next move.

Lakers Remaining Free Agency Options

While the Lakers sit and wait for news on Kawhi Leonard‘s decision, more and more of their free agency targets go off the board at reasonable prices. Rajon Rondo still remains one of the available free agents who could be a solid fit on a veteran minimum. Quinn Cook is another name thrown around frequently as he had his qualifying offer rescinded and hits unrestricted free agency. While Cook could cost a bit too much for the Lakers should someone else come in with a big above the veteran minimum, he would make for an excellent fit given the Lakers’ current roster makeup.

The Lakers also need to look into potential big men to play alongside Anthony Davis (at least for stretches at a time) as they don’t have a true center listed on the roster. JaVale McGee still lurks in free agency along with DeMarcus Cousins – who reports indicating the market has shrunk for considerably. While both McGee and Cousins would likely hope to take more than the veteran minimum, they may not be faced with many better options if the Lakers wind up landing Kawhi Leonard.

The Lakers do hold the restricted free agency rights to both Alex Caruso and Jonathan Williams, two standout young two-way players who made significant strides towards the end of the season. Caruso, in particular, had an electric end to the season and made a strong case to earn a full-time roster spot this coming season.