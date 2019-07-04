Lakers & Raptors Are Kawhi Leonard’s Finalists With the Clippers Eliminated

The Kawhi Leonard free agency sweepstakes is now down to two teams as the Lakers and Raptors are the finalists, per Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard. The latest news surrounding Leonard is that the All-Star forward has narrowed down his choices to the Lakers and Raptors. The Clippers have been eliminated from contention, per Broussard’s latest update.

“Kawhi Update: Raptors had strong meeting yesterday. Drake heavily involved. Talked of having Kawhi involved w/his OVO record label. Kawhi in deep soul searching. Wants Lakers but wants to make sure Big 3 will fit/work. Clippers out. It’s [between] Lakers & Raptors. Very close,” Broussard tweeted.

The Raptors seem to be gaining momentum after Leonard flew back to Toronto to meet with the team in his final free agency pitch meeting. Those hoping for a “Fourth of Kawhi” announcement may be disappointed as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Leonard’s decision could stretch into Friday.

Referring to ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s assertion that Leonard has a “99 percent chance” of re-signing with the Raptors, The Athletic’s Frank Isola noted that the chances have moved up to “99.9 percent”.

“From what I’m hearing Jalen Rose’s 99 percent that Kawhi is returning to Toronto now sounds like 99.9 percent…There are unconfirmed reports of Kawhi enrolling one child in a Toronto school. Of course, LeBron did the same in L.A. a few years back and ended up returning to Cleveland,” Isola tweeted.

The Lakers Are Playing the Waiting Game With Kawhi

The Lakers were once believed to be the favorite, but things seemed to have shifted since Leonard headed back to Canada. It remains to be seen whether Leonard will stay in Toronto for his announcement. Fox Sports’ Cris Carter reported that Leonard is likely to make an announcement on July 5th.

“”I think Kawhi is going to make an announcement on Friday. As of yesterday at 6 PM, no team had an edge,” Carter reported.