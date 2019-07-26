With 14 players already under contract as well as both two-way spots filled up, the Lakers are looking to fill out their last remaining roster spot before heading into the season. While most of the free agency market has been scooped up already, the Lakers don’t necessarily need a big-minute star to plug into the rotation but more an experienced veteran capable of providing quality minutes off the bench.

Despite the free agency market already having been pillaged, there are a number of players who fit the bill that are already available – and a few who could become available over the coming weeks.

Lakers Free Agency: Kenneth Faried Among 3 Fits for Final Roster Spot

Kenneth Faried

The high-energy journeyman big man seems to be a strong fit for the Lakers as a reliable backup option at either the power forward or center position. What Faried lacks in pure height, he makes up for with his physical gifts and arguably unmatched motor. While Faried wouldn’t be expected to assume the same 25 minute per game role that he played in Houston, both JaVale McGee and DeMarcus Cousins come with some injury concerns and Faried looks to offer a reliable safety net at big man.

A strong screen setter and underrated rim roller, Faried should fit well into the new-look Lakers and should be able to fit their fast-paced transition-based offense well. Faried also showed off a new weapon in his arsenal last season with an improved three-point shot. While Faried shouldn’t be regularly relied on to knock down the deep ball, the simple fact that defenses will need to account for that should help keep the floor spaced and driving lanes open.

While Faried may not get as much playing time on the Lakers as he could get elsewhere, he seems to be a perfect fit as a versatile, end of the bench big man.

Andre Iguodala

Arguably the most popular name thrown around in filling out the Lakers’ roster, Andre Iguodala seems to be a more questionable option as the days go by. Still playing out the remainder of his hefty contract signed with the Warriors, the Grizzlies are looking to trade Iggy – as opposed to buying him out – so that they can try to squeeze some assets out of the veteran wing player.

If the Grizzlies stay the course and refuse to buy Iguodala out, the Lakers are essentially removed from the running as they don’t have the cap flexibility to take on Iguodala’s monster $17 million salary this season. However, if the Iguodala trade market remains barren and the Grizzlies end up buying him out, Iguodala’s versatility off the wing would give the Lakers a certifiable bench weapon expected to see heavy minutes come playoff time.

Thabo Sefolosha

Even though Sefalosha saw his minutes trend down last season, he was extremely effective in his limited role off the bench. Shooting a blistering 43.6% from deep to go with some still-quality defense on the wing in his age 35 season, Sefolosha looks to still be a piece that could add some value to the Lakers. With a number of quality wing players already on the roster, Sefolosha could continue to play in his minimized role where he proved to be extremely effective last season.

While father time likely won’t allow Sefolosha to be capable of producing across 20+ minutes per game, having yet another “3 and D” wing off the end of the bench would be hugely beneficial to the Lakers. Especially with how last season went and the injuries that occurred, the Lakers learned you cannot be too safe when it comes to wing depth.

Lakers Have Entirely New Look After Offseason

While they still have a single roster spot left to fill, the Lakers have mostly filled out their roster. With only six players returning from last season, the Lakers have built almost an entirely new team from the free agency market. Compared to last season’s young and athletic group, this version of the Lakers offers a bit more shooting, defense, and experience compared to last season’s baby Lakers.

Especially on a team featuring one of the league’s greatest drive and kick players in LeBron James, the additional floor spacing and perimeter shooting should go a long way in helping to get the Lakers back on the right track.