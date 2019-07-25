Malik Henry, ‘Last Chance U’: Nevada QB Tops Preseason List

The buzz is growing in Nevada as former “Last Chance U” star Malik Henry is competing for the starting quarterback position. Please be advised there are small spoilers ahead regarding Henry’s latest appearance on “Last Chance U.”

Henry was named the Mountain West’s Preseason Newcomer of the Year by the Mountain West Wire. Nevada has yet to name a starting quarterback, but Henry shined during the spring game.

Henry completed 16-of-28 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown in the Wolf Pack’s spring game. Earlier this offseason, Nevada head coach Jay Norvell praised Henry’s talent level.

“Malik Henry has so many tools,” Norvell explained to Nevada Sports Net. “He has a very gifted arm. He’s very mobile in the pocket. He can hurt you in the run. And he’s a former baseball player, so he can throw from funny body positions and get his body in positions. So much of being able to throw on the run is getting your upper body in position to make offset throws. You’ve seen it from guys like (Patrick) Mahomes and Kyler Murray. Malik Henry is exciting.”

Henry was a four-star recruit and fourth-ranked pro-style quarterback coming out of Long Beach Poly High School. Henry attended Florida State prior to his stop at Indy. He also had offers from a number of other top programs including Notre Dame, Auburn, Michigan State and USC, per 247 Sports.

Henry’s Return to Independence Was Short-Lived

There was speculation about what happened to Henry during year two at Independence, and fans got a clearer picture of what transpired thanks to Season 4. There appeared to be a difference of opinion on what Indy coach Jason Brown and Henry believed their agreement to be. Brown told the team that he was bringing back Henry as the scout-team quarterback but had no plans to play him during the season.

Henry later admitted on the show that this was different than what he was told. Henry ended up seeing the field in brief spurts, but Brown told the team he cut Henry to focus on the quarterbacks on the roster including former Georgia Tech signal-caller Jay Jones. During a “Last Chance U” interview, Henry noted that Brown said they did not have the offensive line to block for his skillset and seemed surprised that the coach told the team he had been cut.

Henry Emphasized That Nevada Coaches Do Not Look at Him Differently Because of “Last Chance U”

Regardless of the differing opinions, Henry now has a fresh start at Nevada with a real chance to play this season. Henry noted to Nevada Sports Net that he wants to be evaluated for his play on the field rather than the popular Netflix show.

“I’ve been at a lot of other places, but here at Nevada they really practice what they preach,” Henry explained to Nevada Sports Net. “I really appreciate all of the coaches for giving me a shot. I appreciate all of the coaches for not slighting me or looking at me differently because of my past and the show. I just really appreciate them and appreciate the team for accepting me and it’s been great so far. I’m happy with where I’m at.”