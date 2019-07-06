Mark Wahlberg Says Baker Mayfield Is ‘Heir’ to Tom Brady’s Throne

Mark Wahlberg is a big fan of his workout buddy Baker Mayfield. So much so that he’s made known that one day he’d like to see the former Heisman winner leading his favorite franchise in Foxborough.

Following the 2018 NFL Draft where Mayfield was selected No. 1 overall, Wahlberg shared his hope that the Cleveland Browns’ franchise QB would end up with the New England Patriots one day, maybe soon.

“We’re gonna get Baker Mayfield to come be the quarterback after Brady retires,” Wahlberg said.

That’s a sentiment he doubled-down on recently when the TMZ cameras caught up with him again.

“Baker’s my buddy, man,” Wahlberg can be heard saying in the video. “He’s the heir to the throne — to Tom Brady.”

Wahlberg doesn’t say the heir to the throne in New England, so maybe he just means that Mayfield will fill the void when Brady retires as the best QB in the league. However, while Mayfield had tremendous success his rookie year — setting the mark for TD passes by a rookie — he has a long way to go to match Brady’s resume and ring collection.

Brady is a six-time Super Bowl champion, three-time league MVP, 14-time Pro Bowler and is considered by many to be the greatest of all time.

Brady did lend some advice to Mayfield this offseason. Mayfield was hosting a camp when a video of the QB watching all the young campers dancing inspired a hilarious question from a fan.

“If they all flipped and attacked you, how many could you take,” the fan asked Mayfield on Twitter.

“Which age group?,” Mayfield responded. “As a general thought, I say at least 50-plus.”

Brady then got in on the action and the veteran QB offered up some advice to Mayfield.

You’re selling yourself short. Gotta escape the pocket, reset, and take out 8-10 at a time. https://t.co/9rEr4Cnzl1 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 3, 2019

“You’re selling yourself short,” Brady wrote. “Gotta escape the pocket, reset, and take out 8-10 at a time.”

Mark Wahlberg and Baker Mayfield Have History

Wahlberg and Mayfield worked out earlier this offseason in California. Wahlberg posted a video working out with Mayfield at F45 Training in Sherman Oaks, California. He added the hashtag #heirtothethrone to the video he shared.

Wahlberg has been a big supporter of Mayfield since he entered the league. After Mayfield’s first preseason game in Cleveland, Wahlberg gave Mayfield a shoutout on social media, saying the team got a star.

The “Ted” actor also made a gutsy bet on the Browns to win over 5.5 games last season — coming off an 0-16 season. He said that he would cash in if Mayfield was at the helm, and was correct, as Cleveland won five of their final seven games with the rookie at QB.