Markiese King, ‘Last Chance U’: Where Is He Now in 2019?

Markiese King was one of the stars of “Last Chance U,” but where is the wide receiver today? Please be advised there are spoilers ahead, so you should stop here if you do not want to know how things ended for King in Season 4.

After receiving several offers throughout the latest season of “Last Chance U,” King’s year ended on a down note. Former Independence head coach Jason Brown kicked King off the team with one game remaining in the season. King noted Brown cited his room smelling like marijuana as the reason for the suspension. Things got worse from there as Lamar University delayed a visit after speaking with Brown.

“The head coach at Lamar said that Coach Brown was talking down on me,” King said on the final episode of Season 4. “…They said they was just going to postpone the visit to see if they still want to recruit me.”

Markiese King Initially Committed to Lamar University But Is Not Eligible to Play D1 Football

The interview with King took place four weeks after the season, and it appears Lamar later offered King a scholarship. The wide receiver posted a video on February 6th noting he was “1000% Committed to Lamar University.” However, “Last Chance U” provided a more recent update on King during the final episode of Season 4.

“Markiese King withdrew from ICC in the spring due to his mother’s health. He is currently not eligible to play D1 football,” “Last Chance U” detailed.

King’s Twitter bio notes that he is in Dallas, Texas. Here’s to a speedy recovery for King’s mother, and we will have to wait to see if King lands with a team in 2020.

King Received an Offer from Louisville Coming Out of High School But Was Ruled Academically Ineligible to Play

According to 247 Sports, King was a three-star recruit coming out of South Oak Cliff High School and was initially listed as a cornerback. Louisville had offered King, while a number of other schools showed interest including Texas, TCU and Texas Tech. However, a 2017 Dallas News article reported that King was ruled “unable to become academically eligible to enroll” which caused him to head to Independence.

“You’ve got to take advantage of the opportunities given to you,” King explained to the Dallas News in 2017. “You don’t get too many chances…It’s a mindset thing. I think if you put your mind to it you can do anything. I think [after 18 months] I’ll be in a position to go anywhere I want. If I take care of business, I’ll be ready to go.”

King appeared to be on his way to finally play D1 college football, but it looks like the earliest he can find the field now would be 2020. Hopefully, we will see King wearing a football uniform again soon.