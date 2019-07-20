Andre Iguodala Headlines Top Remaining Free Agents & Buyout Candidates

As 2019 NBA free agency winds down, the bulk of the top-tier names are off the board and have already found new homes. But for teams still seeking another piece to add to the second unit or potentially a role player, there is good news when evaluating the options who remain available. Even beyond that, the buyout market is set to begin taking shape which will add a few additional names to the mix.

We’re going to take a look at the best available free agents along with the names who could wind up seeking new teams sooner than later as well. Beyond that, we’ll evaluate a few potential fits for some of the top names, along with where the buyout candidates could make sense landing.

Free agents are up first, and there are a few intriguing names, but the buyout market certainly features players capable of making a bigger impact for the most part.

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Best Available NBA Free Agents

J.R. Smith, guard

Kenneth Faried, power forward

Lance Stephenson, guard/forward

Jeremy Lin, guard

Thabo Sefolosha, small forward

Trey Burke, guard

Carmelo Anthony, forward

Monta Ellis, guard

Amar’e Stoudemire, forward

Lance Thomas, power forward

Pau Gasol, center

Sam Dekker, forward

Vince Carter, guard/forward

Joakim Noah, center

Iman Shumpert, guard/forward

Nene, power forward/center

Jonathon Simmons, guard/forward

Nik Stauskas, guard

Jamal Crawford, guard

Jonas Jerebko, power forward

Omri Casspi, power forward

Marcin Gortat, center

Greg Monroe, center

Jerian Grant, guard

While J.R. Smith is a recent addition to the list, he could be a name to monitor for some of the top contenders. Smith was waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers, a move which was expected after they failed to find a trade for the veteran guard. A potential reunion with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers could make sense, but they may have their sights set on a buyout candidate.

Beyond that, Carmelo Anthony is a name who’s found himself linked to the Lakers, but with how their roster has come together that’s beginning to look slightly less likely. Among the other long list of names which stand out, former NBA players attempting to make a comeback in Monta Ellis and Amar’e Stoudemire could be worth keeping an eye on.

Top Potential NBA Buyout Candidates

Chris Paul, guard

Andre Iguodala, guard/forward

Dwight Howard, center

None of the three names above have been bought out of their deals yet, but obviously, each would make for appealing free agency options. Chris Paul, Andre Iguodala and Dwight Howard would all likely head to contenders, with teams such as the Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets being potential suitors.

There’s been no official word on a buyout for Paul, and rumors have gone back-and-forth about his future. Following the trade which sent him to the Oklahoma City Thunder, it would make sense for Paul to start the 2019-20 season elsewhere while OKC ramps up its rebuild.

Iguodala will be an incredibly appealing option if he’s bought out. The veteran guard/forward was a key piece of the Golden State Warriors’ multiple championships and has all the makings of a top player for a contender’s second unit.

READ NEXT: Chris Paul Buyout: Lakers Among 5 Fits for CP3 After Trade to Thunder