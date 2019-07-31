Odell Beckham Remixes ‘Old Town Road’ at Browns Camp [WATCH]

Odell Beckham Jr. put on a show during a stretching session at Cleveland Browns training camp on Wednesday.

As the Browns readied for training camp after a day off, cameras caught a relaxed OBJ dancing to the hit Lil Nas X single ‘Old Town Road’ featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

Get this man a cowboys hat, pronto.

Odell Beckham Inspires Browns Remix of ‘Old Town Road’

Odell’s not the only one who’s been enjoying the song. The viral hit just spent an unprecedented 17th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song has been remixed in a variety of ways since it took off, but the “Odell Town Road” remix in particular will have OBJ and the Browns fans ready for the season.

Here are some of the clever lyrics celebrating Cleveland’s newest star.

I’m gonna take the Browns on Odell Town Road, I’m gonna find Odell in the end zone. I’m gonna take my dawgs to the Super Bowl.

I got Odell running the flat, touchdown with a snatch, team ain’t holding back and the stadium is packed.

Ain’t nobody fourth down punting, yeah the Browns ain’t punting.

New regime and new team, we used to be gloomy, now we getting loosy.

Watch the hilarious full video from Sir Yacht below.

Odell Beckham Impressing Early With Browns

There’s a reason Browns fans are going a little bonkers following a busy offseason. When healthy, Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best players in the league, which he has shown early and often at training camp.

On the first day, Beckham made a pair of highlight reel grabs, including one down the sideline where he leaped over a defender, landing inbounds and impressing QB Baker Mayfield.

“It looked like he jumped while he was already in the air,” Mayfield said in a recent Sports Illustrated interview. “I don’t know. It was really weird. Back-shoulder on our left side. Coverage is there, yeah, he makes a play. Guy’s draped all over him. He caught another ball on the sideline, he bobbled it, then got his feet in. That stuff you’ve seen on film every day with him. But the jump in the air … is special.

“He can do things I’ve never seen before,” Mayfield added. “The pure talent is unreal. As we grow chemistry together, it can be pretty special. He makes my job easy. I’m happy to be able to be at camp with him and get better every day.”

Mayfield gave an update on how the progress the duo have made through training camp.

“It’s coming along great, as expected,” Mayfield said. “I’m able to kind of put it anywhere with him.”

Over his career, which has featured a trio of Pro Bowl selections, Beckham has hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games. However, he’s missed a combined 16 games the last two seasons with injuries.

Beckham should be in for a career year with Baker tossing him the ball, which he noted during minicamp as being a whole new world.

“I’m going to have to get adjusted to the speed because he’s got an arm,” Beckham told reporters at minicamp. “He’s throwing that ball hard, so just catching it from him from the first day it was like, ‘Wow, this is completely different.’ It just takes time. Again we play in September, so it’s a good thing.”

