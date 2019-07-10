Odell Beckham Shows Off His Ridiculous Arm Strength [WATCH]

Odell Beckham Jr. is known for making some of the best catches in the game. But the Cleveland Browns star wide receiver also has a cannon for an arm.

While working out at UCLA, video was captured of OBJ throwing a ball what looks like the length of a practice field.

“Boom,” Pittsburgh Steelers corner and former Brown Joe Haden can be heard saying. “That was the length of the field — like 70 yards.”

Madden ratings team, take note: OBJ has elite throw power.

Beckham Had a Perfect QB Rating Last Season

Beckham has shown off his arm before in a live game and finished last year with a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3. He connected with rookie Saquon Barkley on a highlight reel 57-yard bomb on a cross-field pass that really showed off his arm strength. In a hilarious twist, the play was just a yard shy of Eli Manning’s season-long touchdown pass.

OBJ did it again later in the season, flicking a 49-yard pass to Russell Shepard over the middle, becoming the first receiver to throw two touchdowns in a season since Antwaan Randle El in 2010.

It was interesting that Beckham was working out with Haden, who played for the Browns from 2010-16 and was a fan favorite. After being taken with the No. 7 overall pick out of Florida, he earned second-team All-Pro honors with the squad in 2013 and was a two-time Pro Bowl pick. Haden recently commented on working out with Beckham in the offseason and now having to face him twice a year in the AFC North.

“I’ve worked with Odell for the last three years each offseason. We go out to LA, we’ve got the same trainer, Jamal Liggin, we go get it and have a good time,” Haden told Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “So just him always striving to be the best he can be, him working so hard in the offseasons, and I pride myself in doing the same. So it’s friendly competition for sure, but end of the day when we line it up I’m going to hope we win and he’s going to hope they win.’’

Odell Beckham Had Voiced Displeasure With Eli Manning’s Arm Strength

Beckham had voiced displeasure with quarterback Eli Manning’s reluctance — or inability — to go downfield last season.

“Like I said, I feel like he’s not going to get out the pocket. He’s not — we know Eli’s not running it,” he said in an interview with ESPN last season. “But is it a matter of time issue? Can he still throw it, yeah, but it’s been pretty safe and it’s been, you know, cool catching shallow and trying to take it to the house. But I’m, you know, I want to go over the top of somebody.”

Odell put his money where his mouth was delivering the two touchdown passes following his comment.

Beckham ‘Giddy’ to Get Starter With Baker Mayfield, Browns

Beckham has admitted that he is “giddy” to get started with the Browns, who traded for him this offseason.

“Words don’t even really do it justice for me,’’ said Beckham. “I’m almost giddy, I feel like a little kid with the excitement that I have, seeing Baker, seeing these guys. You know we talk a lot about this offense but this defense is something special and this team is really coming together.’’

Much of that excitement is linked to quarterback Baker Mayfield, who Beckham quickly learned is much different than his previous quarterback.

“I’ve watched Baker since Oklahoma … he’s got an arm,” Beckham said. “I have to get adjusted to the speed. He’s throwing that ball hard. Just catching them from him the first day it was completely different.”

While Mayfield is established as an MVP contender this season, maybe Beckham can give the second-year QB some tips on the deep ball.

