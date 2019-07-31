Top Patrick Mahomes Plays From Chiefs’ Camp [WATCH]

Patrick Mahomes had a historic year in 2018. In his first season as a starter, Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns. He became the second player ever to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in the same season. His efforts earned him the league’s MVP award.

The Kansas City Chiefs finished one game shy of the Super Bowl in 2018. They were taken down in overtime by the New England Patriots. Heading into 2019, winning that elusive championship is the only thing on their mind. And with the way Mahomes is practicing, he looks determined to get them there.

Training camp opened for the Chiefs on Saturday. The team arrived in St. Joseph, Missouri on Friday to begin another season of Chiefs’ football. Even though it has only been four days, Mahomes has given the fans in attendance plenty to cheer about.

Effortless Dime

Everyone gets enamored with the arm strength…but these are the plays that have me shaking my head with @PatrickMahomes. Free rusher, out of rhythm, feet out of place, bracket coverage…dime. Twitter, go ahead and rate this throw. pic.twitter.com/RrsiN31UNW — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) July 30, 2019

Many Chiefs’ fans will look at this throw and shrug their shoulders. It is making plays like this look routine that makes Mahomes so special. In this play, there is a free rusher coming from the secondary. With no time to adjust, Mahomes drops a dime in between two defenders with an easy flick of the wrist.

Mahomes is impossible to prepare for because of his ability to make quick decisions and execute them perfectly.

Mahomes Finds Hill

After being cleared to return to team activities, Tyreek Hill wasted no time making an impact. He used his speed to find a free spot on the field and caught a pass from Mahomes for six. Hill even gave us a sneak peak of a possible touchdown dance.

This is not something new. Mahomes and Hill connected for 12 touchdowns last season, many of them being big plays. Hill is one of the top deep ball threats in the game, and Mahomes has the arm strength to get it there.

The No-Look Pass

.@TheRealFrankC_ gets the holding call so @PatrickMahomes grudgingly throws a no-look dime to Carlos Hyde. It's a video game. #ShowTime pic.twitter.com/RDtQGeyCmQ — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) July 30, 2019

Magic Johnson, Steve Nash, and now Mahomes. One thing that we thought we would never see is a quarterback who could make a no-look pass. Mahomes debuted it in a game against the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. Doing it against the league’s best defense makes it that much more impressive.

If you thought it was just a one time play, think again. Mahomes brought it back in training camp when he threw a no-look pass right on the money to his new running back Carlos Hyde. Like Chiefs’ reporter BJ Kissel says in his tweet, Mahomes really is a real life video game.

Mahomes is one of the favorites to win MVP in 2019. This would make Mahomes a back-to-back MVP in his first two seasons as a starter. Whether he can accomplish this feat or not is to be determined. One thing that is known is that he will be the leader of yet another Chiefs’ stacked offense.

Kansas City has a chance to make a Super Bowl run this season if they are healthy and out of trouble. When watching the Chiefs, make sure not to blink. You do not want to miss an eye-popping play from No. 15.