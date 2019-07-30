Tyreek Hill’s Agent at Chiefs’ Camp to Discuss Contract Extension

It has been a roller coaster day for Tyreek Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill rode off the practice field on Tuesday morning in the front seat of a medical cart. The Chiefs later confirmed that Hill suffered a quad contusion. While that was happening, Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was present at Chiefs camp. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rosenhaus was in St. Joseph discussing a new deal for his client.

Spotted today at Chiefs’ training camp in St Joseph, Mo., was agent Drew Rosenhaus. He is there to discuss a new deal for Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2019

The Chiefs selected Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The two sides came to an agreement on a four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract. In 2019, Hill will earn a base salary of $1.9 million.

Hill has eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark in each of the last two seasons. He broke out in 2018 with 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns. He averaged 17 yards per reception and solidified his reputation as the fastest player in the league on both sides of the ball.

In March, Hill and the Chiefs were working on a record-setting contract extension. It all came crashing down in April when audio recordings came out of Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal. The Chiefs suspended Hill from all team activities, and the contract talks were officially put on hold. With the NFL deciding not to discipline Hill, those talks are back underway.

Odell Beckham Jr. signed a five-year, $90 million contract with the New York Giants last offseason. Beckham is now with the Cleveland Browns making $65 million guaranteed. After all of the drama that has occurred off the field with Hill, it is unknown if his contract will reach Beckham’s.

What’s Next for Hill?

It is now a waiting game. The Chiefs have two contracts to work out, one with Hill and one with Chris Jones.

While Hill’s contract might not be higher than Beckham’s, it should still be among the highest for receivers. The franchise tag for receivers next season should be around $18 million. This is most likely where Rosenhaus and the Chiefs will begin their negotiations. Another factor is that it would behoove the Chiefs to get a deal done before another big time receiver is signed.

The New Orleans Saints and their No. 1 receiver Michael Thomas are in the midst of contract negotiations. If Thomas signs a monster deal, then Hill will have more leverage in talks.

The bottom line is that the Chiefs need Hill. The offense in Kansas City is in an extremely good place moving forward. In 2018, the Chiefs averaged 425.6 yards per game, this led the NFL. They are strong at all positions from the quarterback to the offensive line. Signing Hill long term will solidify the Chiefs as a powerhouse for years to come.

Rosenhaus’ main priority heading into the season will be getting Hill to sign a contract. This is something that both sides will want to get done before week one to avoid any possible distractions. Hill’s injury that he suffered on Tuesday will not hinder any contract talks. This is a situation that will be monitored closely over the next month as the regular season creeps closer.

