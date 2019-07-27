Derek Carr & New WR Showing Off at Raiders First Training Camp Practice

The Oakland Raiders are in the midst of their first practice as a whole squad for training camp in Napa. For this practice, fans and the media get to see some live football being played for the first time since the season ended. The team hasn’t strapped on pads yet, but these practices are more intense than what we see in minicamps. There are a lot of new players on the team, so this is the first look at how these guys are going to play together. These early practices will allow the team to work out the kinks and things probably won’t start looking cleaner until after there have been several practices. However, there’s one connection that is already shaping up nicely.

Derek Carr & Tyrell Williams Showing Off at First Training Camp Practice

One of the biggest and most underrated moves the Raiders made in the offseason was the addition of former Los Angeles Chargers WR Tyrell Williams. Williams got lost in the shuffle in a loaded WR corps in Los Angeles, but he has big play ability and elite speed. He’ll fit in perfectly next to fellow new Raider Antonio Brown. Those two could make one of the best-receiving tandems in the NFL. Starting QB Derek Carr has to be happy about his new wideouts and he’s already been taking advantage of one of his new toys during the first practice.

Tyrell Williams is an impressive long strider. Got the ball on a quick slant and picked up speed quickly to run past Conley. Each stride is like five yards. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) July 27, 2019

All reports from the boots on the ground in Napa are that Williams and Carr are lighting up the defense so far with deep balls.

Derek Carr and Tyrell Williams have been showing off their deep connection abilities early. A couple bombs so far. #Raiders — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) July 27, 2019

WR Tyrell Williams had success for Chargers on drag routes, earning separation underneath for high-percentage targets and then turning upfield for yards after catch. Jon Gruden just used him similarly in team drill. Williams broke away from CB Gareon Conley. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 27, 2019

The early success of the Carr-Williams connection should be really exciting for the team. Oakland’s leading receiver last year was tight-end Jared Cook and they didn’t get much production from wide receivers. Williams isn’t the only one impressing, however.

Young WRs Making Plays

The Raiders have a ton of depth at WR to start training camp. There are a lot of intriguing young options that could add really nice depth for the team in 2019. Chief among the team’s young receivers is rookie Hunter Renfrow. He’s already been seen embarrassing veteran DB LaMarcus Joyner.

Hunter Renfrow has gotten the better of Lamarcus Joyner a couple times so far. One fighting off a jam and the other just making a tough comebacker. #Raiders — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) July 27, 2019

Hunter Renfrow with a couple of nice grabs against Lamarcus Joyner in 1-on-1s at #Raiders camp. pic.twitter.com/N0VOR0jLTI — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) July 27, 2019

However, LB Vontaze Burfict humbled him with a nice hit.

Vontaze Burfict gives Hunter Renfrow a little “Welcome to the NFL, kid” as Renfrow tried to make a catch in the box. He didn’t make the catch. He’s ok tho. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) July 27, 2019

Renfrow isn’t the only young stand out. Second-year Raider Marcell Ateman made a nice grab on Daryl Worley. He’ll be fighting to make the roster this training camp.

Ateman beats Worley on third and five out route from Carr. — Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) July 27, 2019

Keon Hatcher, a name many won’t be familiar, has also made a couple of impressive plays and even beat Gareon Conley on a few one-on-ones. The third-year WR is in his second stint with the Raiders and he’ll have to keep making plays if he’s going to force a spot on the roster.

Keon Hatcher with a couple of tough, physical catches against Gareon Conley in 1-on1s. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) July 27, 2019

Antonio Brown on the Sideline

Antonio Brown is on the sideline watching the Raiders first camp practice, with his position group. Won’t participate today while on the NFI. — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) July 27, 2019

After yesterday’s reveal, it’s no surprise that Antonio Brown is on the sidelines watching today’s practice. The superstar WR is nursing an unknown injury and seems to just be sitting out as a precautionary measure. Brown has proven to be one of the best there is in the NFL, so he probably needs to practice less than anybody. That being said, he should hit the field soon so that he can continue to build chemistry with Derek Carr. He’ll be really fun to watch once he hits the practice field.

