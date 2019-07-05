Looks like Hard Knocks isn’t the only Raiders content that’s going to be released this offseason. The Raiders are filled with entertaining personalities all over the organization. Head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock are former TV guys, so they’ll feel right at home in front of the cameras. That’s not to mention owner Mark Davis and his bowl cut or Antonio Brown and his outspoken personality. The Raiders will be a lot of fun to watch. It’s not only the veterans and coaches who will be getting some attention though. The Raiders rookies are also poised to get a chance to tell the world their stories.

Raiders Release Trailer for ‘More Than Rookies’ Miniseries [WATCH]

If you’re hankering to learn more about the young guys joining the silver and black, the team’s got you covered with their More Than Rookies miniseries. The first part of the three-part miniseries should be out soon. The limelight will likely be on the bigger names when Hard Knocks comes around, so this is a great chance to learn more about the incoming rookies. Rookies like Clelin Ferrell, Josh Jacobs and Johnathan Abram will all likely play a big part in the team’s future success.

But don’t sleep on rookie defensive end Maxx Crosby standing out during the miniseries. Crosby can rap, he can run and he goes by Madd Maxx. He likely won’t get as much screen time as some of the bigger names, but he’ll probably get at least one memorable moment. The Raiders’ rookies seem like an entertaining bunch, so it’ll probably be worthwhile to check out the miniseries when it comes out. The miniseries will likely focus on the personal lives of the rookies, but we may get snippets from some of the offseason practices. It hasn’t been announced when the first episode will premiere, but it will probably be very soon.

