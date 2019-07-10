Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, July 10

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Tuesday, highlighted by the American League holding off the National League to win their seventh consecutive MLB All-Star Game.

Spanning the sports headlines, Serena Williams battles through an ankle injury and rallies in the third set to reach the Wimbledon semis and MLB players and fans stand up during All-Star Game to honor Indians’ Carlos Carrasco and people who have been affected by cancer.

All this and more as get you up to speed with the sports world on this Wednesday!

American League Holds Off Late National League Rally to Win 7th Straight MLB All-Star Game

The stars were out in full force at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Tuesday night for the 90th Midsummer Classic, and it was the American League who continued their era of dominance, defeating the National League 4-3 to extend their streak to seven consecutive All-Star Game victories. The AL has now captured 19 of the last 23 All-Star Games.

In a season that has been dominated by the long ball and offensive accolades, it was pitching that was on display during Tuesday night’s game.

Playing in front of his home fans, Indians pitcher Shane Bieber stole the show in the 5th inning, striking out the side to the joy of an electric crowd that chanted his name. The 24-year-old right-hander would go on to win the Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP Award, joining Sandy Alomar Jr. as the only Indians to be named an All-Star Game MVP. Alomar Jr. also achieved it at Progressive Field, back in 1997.

Strikeout.

Strikeout.

Strikeout.@ShaneBieber19 puts on a show for the hometown crowd. pic.twitter.com/y6UaudD9Nm — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2019

Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley returned to his old stomping grounds, having had played for the Indians for the better part of the last decade, and ripped a two-out double in the 2nd inning, scoring teammate Alex Bregman to get the AL on the board.

Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco drove in New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez in the fifth to extend the AL’s lead to 2-0. Charlie Blackmon got the NL going in the sixth with a solo home run to right-center field. The Colorado Rockies’ outfielder broke out of an 0 for 8 streak in All-Star Games with his big fly.

Texas Rangers’ power hitter Joey Gallo extended the AL’s lead to 4-1 in the 7th inning with a home run to right field. Gallo’s shot had an exit velocity of 111.5 mph, making it the hardest hit in the five All-Star Games since Statcast began tracking in 2015.

Trailing 4-1 in the top of the 8th inning with two outs and the bases loaded, the MLB Home Run Derby champion from Monday night, New York Mets’ Pete Alonso, delivered a two-run line-drive single to cut the AL lead to 4-3.

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman shut the door in the ninth, striking out the side and clinching another AL All-Star Game victory.

Chapman received a mound visit during the inning from his teammate CC Sabathia, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch in the city where it all began for the left-hander. Sabathia, who will retire at the end of this year, played 7.5 seasons for the Indians, winning the Cy Young in 2007.

Prior to the game, a moment of silence was held in honor of former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who passed away last week at age 27. Both Angels All-Stars, Mike Trout and Tommy La Stella, wore Skaggs’ #45 during Tuesday’s game.

A moment of silence for Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/TfvbnMBAhg — All-Star Game (@AllStarGame) July 10, 2019

WIMBLEDON ROUNDUP: Serena Williams Rallies in Third Set to Advance to Wimbledon Semifinals

Serena Williams dug down deep to get past unranked American Alison Riske in the Wimbledon women’s quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Williams was in trouble in the third set, having had been broken in a service game and dealing with a balky ankle that she rolled, she rallied to win the last three games of the set, taking the match 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

The 29-year-old American, Riske, had beaten the No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty the previous day in the fourth round.

Williams now advances to the semifinals where she will meet the #54 ranked player in the world, Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic. No. 7 Simona Halep and No. 8 Elina Svitolina will face off in the other semifinal, after winning their quarterfinal round matches on Tuesday.

The three-set quarterfinal round match with Riske wasn’t the only tennis action Williams saw on Tuesday, as she took the court later in the day with Britain’s Andy Murray for their mixed doubles second round contest, which they won in straight sets 7-5, 6-3.

The men are up next with their quarterfinal matches on Wednesday. Centre Court action will include No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic taking on #21 David Goffin and #2 Roger Federer facing #8 Kei Nishikori. Meanwhile, on Court 1, #3 Rafael Nadal will be matched up with American Sam Querrey and #23 Roberto Bautista Agut will play #26 Guido Pella.

MLB All-Stars, Fans Stand Up to Cancer During Game, Honor Indians’ Pitcher Carlos Carrasco in Emotional Moment

We all stand united against cancer. Who do you stand up for? pic.twitter.com/XnnN8Gjz4R — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 10, 2019

Prior to the top half of the 6th inning on Tuesday night, everyone stood at Cleveland’s Progressive Field in an emotional moment to honor those who have been affected by cancer.

MLB has been doing the Stand Up To Cancer in-game moment during All-Star Games since 2011 but this year’s featured one of their own, Indians’ pitcher Carlos Carrasco, who is being treated for chronic myeloid leukemia.

The 32-year-old right-handed pitcher joined his manager Terry Francona and teammates Francisco Lindor, Carlos Santana, Shane Bieber and Brad Hand on the field during the special moment. Francona and Carrasco’s teammates held up cards that read “I stand up for: Cookie,” which is Carrasco’s nickname.

Carrasco said the leukemia is being treated and under control and that he hopes to be able to return to the field this season.

You can visit standuptocancer.org to find out how you can help today.

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Sports Headlines

So approval of the coach challenge has officially been announced for the upcoming NBA season. Here are the parameters pic.twitter.com/Jw2sJUbSJK — Mark Followill (@MFollowill) July 10, 2019

NBA approves coach’s challenge for 2019-2020 season; Commissioner Adam Silver talks about improving the free agency process Free agent Marcus Morris could back out of Spurs deal and join the Knicks Megan Rapinoe accepts invitation for U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to visit Congress John Daly withdraws from Open Championship, few days after his request to use a golf cart was denied



WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON WEDNESDAY

The men’s quarterfinals will be contested on Wednesday, highlighted by the quests of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to make the semifinals.Today, Coverage begins at 8 a.m. on both ESPN and ESPN 2

2019 ESPYS

The annual sports awards show that celebrates the year’s greatest moments will be hosted live tonight by Tracy Morgan.

When: Tonight, 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC