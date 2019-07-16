Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, July 16

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Monday, highlighted by Travis d’Arnaud smashing three home runs to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to a dramatic comeback win over the first-place New York Yankees.

Spanning the sports headlines, we’ll also take a look at the Memphis Grizzlies taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA summer league final, Ben Simmons reaching a huge deal with the Philadelphia 76ers and Mark Cuban getting fined by the NBA for leaking information.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Tuesday!

TOP MOMENT: Travis d’Arnaud’s Three Home Runs Lift Rays to Dramatic Come-From-Behind Victory Over First-Place Yankees

The Tampa Bay Rays came to the Bronx this week with one thing in mind – make a statement by gaining ground on the first-place New York Yankees. The Rays, who have hung in the AL East race despite the Yankees meteoric rise, came into the four-game series trailing the Bronx Bombers by six games in the division.

Trailing 4-2 in the ninth inning and down to their last strike, the Rays got the biggest hit of their season to date, when catcher Travis d’Arnaud cracked a three-run home run off of Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman, to take a 5-4 lead, which held up for the huge comeback victory.

Travis d'Arnaud smacks a 3-run blast for his 3rd home run of the night! 🤯#RaysUp 5#Yankees 4 Watch @RaysBaseball on FOX Sports Sun 📺 l FOX Sports Go.📱 pic.twitter.com/S1mw0KCOPp — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) July 16, 2019

The Rays catcher, who had been traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this season, had the night of his career, going 3-3 with three home runs. d’Arnaud batted leadoff on Monday, hitting a homer in the game’s first at-bat and then another in the third inning. The 30-year-old made history as the first catcher to hit three home runs against the Yankees and the first catcher to smash three homers from the leadoff spot.

Travis d'Arnaud belts a leadoff home run at Yankee Stadium. 🏟#RaysUp 1#Yankees 0 Watch @RaysBaseball on FOX Sports Sun 📺 l FOX Sports Go.📱 pic.twitter.com/GjROLl5pG1 — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) July 15, 2019

d’Arnaud has become a Yankees killer, combining his effort tonight with a game earlier this month when he hit a walk-off home run against the Yankees to win a game in Tampa.

Travis d’Arnaud says he "almost missed the bus" today after posting 3 home runs, 2 walks, and 5 RBI. 🚌#RaysUp #RaysWin #MLB pic.twitter.com/wbHosTocCv — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) July 16, 2019

The Yankees were 49-0 after leading after eight innings before d’Arnaud’s magic struck on Monday. The Yankees lead is now down to five in the division with three games remaining this week with the Rays.

NBA Roundup: Grizzlies Win Summer League, Ben Simmons Agrees to Huge Deal, & Mark Cuban Fined $50K

Monday featured a bit of everything for an NBA offseason day — a summer league title game, a star agreeing to a big deal and Mark Cuban being fined for leaking information.

Grizzlies beat Timberwolves in NBA Summer League Championship Game

The Memphis Grizzlies hung on late to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 95-92 to win the NBA summer league title on Monday night. The eighth-seeded Grizzlies were up by as much as 17 points but the lead was trimmed to two after three quarters by the third-seeded Timberwolves.

The Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke led the way with 15 points and 16 rebounds and was named MVP for the summer league.

Ben Simmons reaches five-year, $170 million extension with Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons agreed to a massive five-year, $170 million maximum extension, Simmons’ agent Rich Paul confirmed on Monday.



The 2017-2018 NBA Rookie of the Year winner will be teamed with Al Horford, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Josh Richardson, as the 76ers look to improve on their Eastern Conference semifinal appearance from last season.

J.R. Smith waived by Cleveland Cavaliers

The J.R. Smith era in Cleveland finally came to an end on Monday, as the Cavs waived the guard before his $15.6 million contract for next season was guaranteed.

A fresh start for J.R. Smith could be coming. pic.twitter.com/PAqb11MepR — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 15, 2019

Smith played almost five seasons with the Cavs, but only suited up for 11 games last year as he agreed with the team to step away while he awaited either to be traded or released.

Mark Cuban fined $50K for leaking meeting information

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was fined $50K by the NBA league office on Monday for leaking information from last week’s NBA Board of Governors meeting.

Cuban received the fine for leaking news that coaches’ challenges would be implemented next season, while the meeting was still ongoing. The Mavericks owner admitted that he leaked the information but shrugged off the fine, telling ESPN, “I appreciate the irony of your reporting on a fine that someone should, but won’t, get fined for leaking to you.”

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

GOLF: The Open Championship

Golf’s final major of 2019, the 148th Open Championship will kick off from Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland on Thursday with all-day first-round action on the Golf Channel.

When: Thursday, 1:30 a.m. ET – 4 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

MLB: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Fresh off a dramatic come-from-behind victory, the Rays will look to cut into the Yankees’ five-game AL East lead on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. ET