Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, July 30

Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Glad to Be Home After Being Released From Hospital

David Ortiz is out of the hospital and just issued his first statement since being shot in June: "Big Papi will be back soon." Read the full statement here: https://t.co/9w7bvIRRju pic.twitter.com/6g2ugcSCxH — NESN (@NESN) July 29, 2019

David Ortiz made his first public comments since he was shot seven weeks ago in his native Dominican Republic, saying he was glad to be home with his family and thanked the fans for their prayers.

The former Red Sox superstar was released from a Boston hospital this past Friday after having undergone three operations since the June 9th attack when he was shot in the back at a nightclub. Police say the shooting was a part of an alleged botched assassination that was meant to target another man.

Ortiz released a statement on Monday in which he expressed his gratitude towards the doctors and those who cared for him at the hospitals in both Boston and Santo Domingo.

“They are some of the best teammates I have ever had,” he said.

Ortiz also posted on Instagram, saying “Being at home and look at my family celebrating that I’m here safe is priceless.”

As the 43-year-old continues to recover, he asks for privacy.

“I am feeling good but know I need to do my rehab just like I did when I was recovering from injuries playing baseball,” Ortiz said.

You can view his entire statement below, in which he vowed that “Big Papi will be back soon.”

Statement from David Ortiz: pic.twitter.com/o5UQThulY4 — Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) July 29, 2019

Le’Veon Bell Apologizes to Fantasy Owners That Drafted Him Last Season

Le'Veon Bell took to Instagram for a " loooong overdue" apology to fantasy team owners who drafted him last season. 📸: IG/ @LeVeonBell pic.twitter.com/EKWBdfnsKr — Sporting News (@sportingnews) July 29, 2019

If you play fantasy football and drafted Le’Veon Bell last season, you probably haven’t gotten over the fact that he didn’t suit up for a single game due to a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 27-year-old three-time Pro Bowler began last season holding out, but fantasy owners expected him to return at some point so many invested in him with a top-five pick in their fantasy drafts.

Bell now has a new home, signing a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the New York Jets and set out Monday to make amends with his previous fantasy owners, tweeting an apology for last season:

this is loooong overdue!! but I want to take a moment to apologize to all the fantasy owners who picked me last year, I’m sorry I couldn’t pull through for y’all…but trust me, this year’s about to be wayyyy different, I’m bringing the 🏆🏆 this year 😈😈 pic.twitter.com/IvANCzwJ6F — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 29, 2019

How will Bell respond on the field? His fantasy stock has dropped from being one of the top overall projected fantasy players heading into last season, but according to CBS Sports Fantasy experts, he’s still projected as high as the fifth-ranked running back in PPR leagues.

MUST-WATCH PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Anthony Rendon’s Grand Slam Lifts Nats to Huge Win Over First-Place Braves

Anthony Rendon is very good. Anthony Rendon is very clutch. (MLB x @PapaJohns) pic.twitter.com/18bcU5pOOw — MLB (@MLB) July 30, 2019

The Washington Nationals’ Anthony Rendon came through in the clutch on Monday night, hitting a grand slam to break a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning against the first-place Atlanta Braves.

Rendon’s slam was the third of his career and brought in his 500th career RBI.

With the 6-3 win, the Nationals now move within 4 1/2 games of the Braves in the NL East standings. The teams will face off twice more this week in Washington.

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

The NL Central rivals meet in a three-game summer series this week that will decide first place in the division as we head into August. The Cubs and Cardinals are tied atop the division at 56-49 heading into Tuesday night’s opener, where Chicago’s Yu Darvish will face St. Louis’ Adam Wainwright.

When: Tonight, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network (Out-of-market only)

MLB TRADE DEADLINE

Who will make the next big move as Major League Baseball’s trade deadline approaches? Two top of the rotation starters, Noah Syndergaard and Trevor Bauer, remain at the forefront of the deadline rumor mill.

When: Wednesday, 4 p.m. ET

