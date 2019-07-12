Ed Waters Dead: Tremont Waters’ Father Dies at 49

Ed Waters, the father of Boston Celtics prospect Tremont Waters, was found dead in a hotel in West Haven, Connecticut, on July 11.

WTNH’s Mario Boone was the first to report Waters had passed away. Boone said that the “circumstances of his death unclear at this time.” Waters was found dead in a Super8 hotel by Wyndham in West Haven, along Kimberly Avenue. WCVB reports that Waters’ death is being treated as “untimely” and that an investigation is underway.

#BREAKING It is with sadness that I must report the father of newly drafted .@NBA .@celtics player #TremontWaters, Mr. Ed Waters, was found dead Thurs in #WestHaven. Circumstances of his death unclear at this time. Sending my deepest condolences to the Waters family. #CTnews pic.twitter.com/Wtx8mACqGf — Mario Boone, Jou. (@MarioBooneTV) July 12, 2019

Tremont Waters was raised in West Haven, Connecticut, where he played for Notre Dame High School. Tremont would go on to play college basketball at Louisiana State University. In June 2019, Tremont was selected as the 51st pick in the second round of 2019 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics. Tremont has signed a two-year contract with the team.

In December 2011, Ed Waters told Connecticut’s Westport Patch that his son had been threatened and told he had to join a gang at the age of . Ed said that he filed a police report and told the school’s principal upon hearing of the thread. Ed told Patch, “Tremont didn’t handle it at first. Tremont started missing school, Tremont wasn’t sleeping. I didn’t want his grades to fall because Tremont was making honors every marking period. I just didn’t want my son in the hallways with those kids.”

That saw Tremont switch schools where he decided to concentrate on playing basketball. Ed said of his son in 2011, “He doesn’t hang out much after school. He’s either playing basketball or studying. His schedule is pretty intense.”

