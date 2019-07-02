Tyler Skaggs Memorial Grows at Angel Stadium: VIDEO

A memorial to pitcher Tyler Skaggs grew outside Angel stadium in Anaheim, California, as fans arrived with flowers, balloons, and stuffed animals in memory of Skaggs. You can see videos and photos of the memorial throughout this article.

Skaggs’ sudden death left fans, his team and Major League Baseball reeling. The Southlake Police Department wrote in a press release that, at 2:18 p.m., the PD “responded to a call of an unconscious male in a room in the Hilton hotel at 1400 Plaza Place. Officers arrived and found the male unresponsive and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.” The police say “no foul play is suspected” and the “investigation is ongoing.” They named Skaggs as the man found. Dispatch audio obtained by the Blast showed the call came in for a “medical emergency” and then a “possible death investigation.” After that news broke, the tributes flowed from around the Major Leagues. Fans joined in, remembering the young pitcher, who was married to wife Carli just in December 2018.

A Tyler Skaggs memorial has already begun at Angel Stadium pic.twitter.com/1eYJsq0KBH — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) July 2, 2019

Late into the evening, fans showed up on July 1 to offer tribute to Skaggs, who died in a Texas hotel room of unknown causes at age 27.

Fans gather at Angel Stadium to mourn the sudden death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. #Angels pic.twitter.com/sZUKDLBfSb — Eric Anthony Licas (@EricLicas) July 2, 2019

One sign read, “You will be missed.” Others left candles and other mementos.

The team is also honoring Skaggs by placing his name on the main entrance marquee as fans walk into the stadium. As candles flickered at the memorial, you could see Skaggs’ name on the marquee behind it.

Throughout the night, the memorial grew. Fans showed up wearing Angels gear.

Angels fans Karl Arriola and his son Jonathan Arriola spend a quiet moment at a growing memorial at Angel Stadium in Anaheim after hearing the news that #Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in Texas. @latimesphotos #TylerSkaggs https://t.co/M5Ykqt6UKE pic.twitter.com/CT1piS1T8O — Allen J. Schaben (@alschaben) July 2, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

The Players Were Understandably Emotional as They Got the News

The tribute to Tyler Skaggs of the @Angels is growing as fans show up at @angelstadium after work. A sad scene that is painfully familiar for Angels fans. pic.twitter.com/wwtlG5EhNv — Todd Harmonson (@tharmonson) July 2, 2019

According to The Chicago Tribune, the Los Angeles Angels’ players and coaches were sent back to their hotel four hours before the game that was cancelled because of Skaggs’ death. GM Jon Daniels and Manager Chris Woodward broke the news to the players in a clubhouse scene that was closed to the news media.

“There were a lot of pretty emotional guys in there, you could tell. Some guys knew him. (Jesse Chavez) had actually played with him in LA,” Woodward said, according to the Trib. “Some guys that didn’t even know him were visibly shaken. You could tell.”

People are still paying their respects to Tyler Skaggs in front of the big hats right outside of Angel Stadium! Definitely a sad day especially for those that had the pleasure of speaking to him on a regular basis. He will definitely be missed. #TheHaloWay pic.twitter.com/kPtGGt9ofx — Producer 2 the Stars (@ChicagoGod) July 2, 2019

Mike Trout, the Angels centerfielder, wrote this moving tribute to Skaggs on Twitter as news spread about the 27-year-old pitcher’s untimely death: “Words cannot express the deep sadness we feel right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with Carli and their families. Remembering him as a great teammate, friend, and person who will forever remain in our hearts… we love you, 45.”

Words cannot express the deep sadness we feel right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with Carli and their families. Remembering him as a great teammate, friend, and person who will forever remain in our hearts… we love you, 45. pic.twitter.com/zCO8Ne01Gy — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) July 2, 2019

Trevor Bauer, of the Cleveland Indians, played with Skaggs for the Diamondbacks and also posted a heartbreaking tribute. He wrote: “We came up together. We won together. We laughed and celebrated together. Today, we all lose and mourn together. Your memory, your love for life, everything that made you, you, will live forever in the hearts and minds of those who knew you. Rest In Peace brother. We love you.”

Rob Manfred, the commissioner of Major League Baseball, said in a statement: “I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas. All of us at Major League Baseball express our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife, Carli, his family, his friends and all his teammates and colleagues of the Angels.”

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District released a statement on July 1 that read, “We are devastated to hear the news that Santa Monica High School graduate, Tyler Skaggs, has passed away…Tyler continued to make visits to our schools the past several years to speak with students and we proudly watched his ascent in professional baseball, along with his family. Tyler’s mother, Debbie, was a previous girls softball coach at Samohi and is currently a physical education teacher. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fans during this difficult time.”

READ NEXT: Tyler Skaggs’ family includes a mother who has worked as a coach.