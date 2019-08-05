5 Takeaways From Bears Final Preseason Game Against Titans

The Chicago Bears played their fourth and final preseason game at Soldier Field in Chicago Thursday night, falling to the Titans, 19-15. While the team’s primary storyline (their seemingly endless search for a kicker) has just about wrapped up, their 53-man roster is yet to be determined.

With several position battles on the line, a few got clearer, a few got murkier, and a few different rotations brought new and yet unanswered questions. Here are five major takeaways from the Bears’ final preseason game:

Alex Bars Will Be on the Roster

Bars, an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame, now seems like an official lock to make the roster. Bars moved over to left tackle after T.J. Clemmings went down to injury last week, and he started the game against the Titans at the position again tonight and played well.

HOLY COW is Alex Bars owning his guy out there at left tackle, I know it's against the 2's & 3's but damn, it's man vs. boys time… looks like he's been playing LT for years. — Ken Mitchell (@WCGBearsDenDude) August 30, 2019

This kind of versatility coupled with his past knowledge of offensive line coach Harry Hiestand’s system can only help Bars here. He has played so well this preseason, if the Bears don’t sign him, it’s a near certainty another team will.

Eddy Pineiro Rebounded at Soldier Field

Eddy Pineiro’s final night kicking in the preseason did not start well. Pineiro missed his first extra point attempt, shanking the kick so badly, announcer Kyle Brandt thought it was tipped:

“Eddie Pineiro has solved the Bears kicking situation” Eddie Pineiro:pic.twitter.com/ML9nqWhzYn — Surf & Turf Podcast (@surfandturfpod) August 30, 2019

The kick wasn’t tipped, but Pineiro recovered. He hit all three of his field goal attempts, making kicks from 32, 34, and 39 yards, and seemed pumped up after hitting his second:

Eddie Pineiro after his 2nd made Field Goal pic.twitter.com/lIoTfLbau2 — Gustavo Vega (@iamvega1982) August 30, 2019

Pineiro’s recovery and subsequent accuracy had to have helped his case, but time will tell.

Jesper Horsted Over Dax Raymond?

After scoring a touchdown last week, Jesper Horsted made a convincing push for the Bears practice squad. Horsted didn’t make much of an impression in the first preseason game, but he had multiple memorable plays in the last two. Horsted had four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown against the Titans, highlighted by this beauty:

With catches like those, Horsted may just have moved ahead of his fellow competitors at the position. Dax Raymond was ruled out with a concussion, and hasn’t done much this preseason. Ian Bunting is likely a lock to make the practice squad, but Bunting has faded recently, while Horsted has surged. Which tight ends make the roster and/or practice squad will certainly be a storyline to watch over the next two days.

Is Aaron Lynch Rusty, or on the Bubble?

Bears outside linebacker Aaron Lynch has been dealing with a shoulder injury this preseason, so it’s likely his playing the entire first half was about getting him reps in preparation–but it did raise a few questions. Does this mean Isaiah Irving is now ahead of Lynch on the depth chart?

Isaiah Irving ahead of Aaron Lynch, eh? #Bears — Arthur Arkush (@ArthurArkush) August 30, 2019

Another rather immediate concern: will Lynch be ready to go next week against Green Bay? He looked great against Tennessee’s second and third stringers, but his presence on the playing field at all left some with another question…could James Vaughters be taking Lynch’s spot?

James Vaughters Has Been Lights Out This Preseason

After games with back-to-back strip sacks, Vaughters added another sack against Tennessee, capping off an excellent preseason. Vaughters played so well, some fans on social media wondered whether he might be taking Aaron Lynch’s spot on the roster:

What do the Bears see in Aaron Lynch? Good size but limited range. Vaughters makes plays and probably costs less. — Michael Tulig (@matulig) August 30, 2019

I saw @Johnathan_Wood1 bring it up earlier, but Aaron Lynch playing tonight feels a lot like Lamarr Houston playing that final preseason game a few years ago before getting letting go. — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) August 30, 2019

Former Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt, who was announcing the game along with Brandt and Jim Miller, noted that Vaughters should be a lock to make the Bears roster: “If he’s not here, he’s gonna be somewhere in the National Football League,” Wannstedt posited. Everyone will know soon enough. All roster cuts for the 2019 season will be made by Saturday, August 31 at 4 PM.

