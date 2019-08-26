Chicago Bears: Top Five Upcoming Games of the 2019 Season

The Chicago Bears have the most difficult schedule in the NFL this season, and repeating their 12-4 performance from a year ago won’t be easy. Winning the NFC North for the second year in a row won’t be easy, either. Competition is always close within the Black & Blue Division, and the Bears won’t be as underestimated this season as they were last.

Chicago also has several key rematches against elite teams coming up this season, and a few other battles that could prove pivotal in determining the playoff picture down the road. Here are the five most important contests for the Bears this upcoming season:

Sunday, December 15, 1:00 PM: Chicago at Green Bay

While many may think the Bears home opener and the NFL’s 100th season opener against Green Bay on September 5 may be the more important game in their series with the Packers this season, it’s their second contest that could end up meaning more.

While the spotlight on the season opener will be brighter, games in December tend to be more meaningful than games played in September. In addition, it’s crucial for the Bears to go into Green Bay and beat the Packers. After losing the season opener in heartbreaking fashion to Aaron Rodgers and Co. last year in Green Bay, if the Bears want to truly dominate the division, they need to sweep the Packers, and they need to win at Lambeau.

Sunday, November 17, 8:20 PM: Bears at Rams

The Bears beat the Rams 15-6 last year at Soldier Field in a primetime game that never felt close. The Bears defense intercepted Jared Goff four times and Eddie Goldman tackled Goff in the end zone for a safety. Chicago’s defense will have to bring it again to beat the Rams a second time–but the offense will need to show up too.

Last year against the Rams, Mitchell Trubisky was 16-30 with a touchdown and three interceptions. He will need to play better in LA this year if the Bears want to attempt to overthrow the Rams as the NFC’s premier team.

Sunday, December 22, 8:20 PM: Kansas City at Chicago

This could be one of the more exciting games the Bears have on their schedule all season. The defense will get to play against one of the brightest stars in the game in Patrick Mahomes, and Matt Nagy will be going up against his mentor and former team when Andy Reid and the Chiefs come to town.

Don’t expect another shootout like Kansas City had with the Rams last season, however. This game could be more of a defensive struggle, especially considering how well Nagy and Reid know each other. With a primetime spotlight the weekend before Christmas, expect everyone on both teams to bring it in what should be an excellent–and critical–game.

Sunday, November 3, 1:00 PM: Bears at Eagles

This game matters more largely because of the rematch factor. The Bears cannot exorcise their ”double-doink” demons simply by beating the Eagles–they’ll need to win in the playoffs to do that–but in order to gain the respect of the league and be a dominant force, they’ll have to start beating the teams like the Eagles.

This early November matchup could also go a long way to determining seeding in the playoffs, and it will be a good test for this young Bears team on the road in a hostile environment.

Thursday, December 5, 8:20 PM: Cowboys at Bears

In another primetime showdown, the Bears will face the Cowboys at Soldier Field in what should be a pivotal match for both teams. The last time the Bears faced the Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott were rookies–and they tore the Bears defense up.

Elliott had 30 carries for 140 yards, and Prescott was 19-24 for 248 yards, with one rushing touchdown, and another through the air. The Bears are always right there with the Cowboys in the power rankings. If they want to separate themselves while also gaining an advantage down the road come playoff time, they will have to win this game.

