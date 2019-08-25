Allen Robinson Fantasy Outlook: When to Draft Bears WR

When Allen Robinson signed a three-year deal with the Chicago Bears in 2018, he was coming off reconstructive knee surgery to repair a torn ACL. He had a slow start to his off-season workouts, a slow start to training camp, and a slow start to the season. But as the season progressed, his role grew. From week 7 on, he was targeted seven or more times every game but one for the remainder of the season.

Robinson is in good health this year, and he recently turned 26–an age considered to be optimal for NFL wide receivers in terms of production. His comfort both in Matt Nagy’s offense and with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has grown a good deal since last season. So what does it all mean in terms of Robinson’s fantasy football outlook for 2019?

Allen Fantasy Football Projections: Outlook & Preview

In his first season with the Bears, Robinson had 55 catches for 754 yards and four touchdowns. This was in 13 games, as Robinson dealt with a rib injury late in the year. In his Pro Bowl season with the Jaguars in 2015, Robinson had 80 receptions for 1400 yards and 14 touchdowns–and this was with Blake Bortles at quarterback. He sat out 2017 with the torn ACL, and he managed to recover from it without getting re-injured last year.

Robinson has had an excellent training camp this preseason, and apparently his chemistry with Trubisky is growing:

I'm probably giving my training camp MVP to Allen Robinson. It feels like he was making plays with Trubisky every single day. Prince Amukamara is also a good choice. #bears https://t.co/MrtWW4j9fn — Dan DeYoung (@DanDeYoung80) August 10, 2019

Robinson also recently said that he felt like a completely different player this year because he could prepare much more fully than he could last season. Right now, he looks like a boom or bust option. He has tremendous upside because of his talent and potential, but his previous bouts with injuries do warrant consideration.

When to Draft Allen Robinson in 2019 Fantasy Football

After a disappointing year last year fantasy-wise, Robinson is currently ranked in the sixth tier of players by Fantasy Pros and sits at number 61 overall, the 27th overall wide receiver. A few experts see a big season coming up for Robinson this year–his stock is on the rise, and he deserves to be ahead of the likes of current fifth tier players like Cooper Kupp, who also has a history of injury, and Kenny Golliday, who is on a far less talented team. Robinson should be a solid WR 2 in PPR leagues–he could surprise some people.

Robinson is expected to be the team’s top wideout this season. If the Bears’ number two wide receiver Anthony Miller stays healthy, he will get his fair share of catches, but so will Robinson, because Trubisky trusts him. When it mattered most for the Bears last season, in their playoff game against Philadelphia, Trubisky went to him, often–and he didn’t disappoint. Robinson caught 10 passes for 143 yards and a score, setting a Bears playoff record for receiving yards in the process.

While it’s true the Bears have a much deeper receiving corps this season, it’s equally true that Robinson is the most established and talented amongst them. Drafting him in the fifth tier would be fine. He’s currently a steal sitting in the sixth.

