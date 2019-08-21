Amari Cooper Opens Up on Injury, Reveals Timeline for Return

Amari Cooper broke his silence on the pseudo-mysterious foot ailment currently holding the Dallas Cowboys‘ star wide receiver out of action.

Holding court with reporters at The Star Tuesday, Cooper admitted he is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, an injury that was initially classified as a heel bruise.

And deja vu for the 25-year-old.

“I’m not worried about it at all, because I know if it does linger, it doesn’t matter,” Cooper said, via the Cowboys’ official website. “I had 1,000 yards on a plantar fasciitis foot, so I’m not really worried.”

Fact check: True.

Cooper, the No. 4 overall pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2015, was diagnosed with plantar fasciitis — inflammation of the tissue that connects the heel bone to the toes — as a rookie. He gutted through it, starting 15 of 16 regular season games and catching 72 passes for 1,070 yards and six touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl selection.

The injury popped up again earlier this month. Cooper hasn’t practiced since Aug. 3 and likely won’t play in Dallas’ two remaining preseason contests. But he’s unnerved, classifying the pain as a three on a scale of 1-10.