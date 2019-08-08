Baker Mayfield’s Secret Hideout Gets Massive Upgrade [WATCH]

Things just got a little more comfortable in the Cleveland Browns notorious QB RV.

The QB RV gained its notoriety last year during HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” Veteran backup quarterback Drew Stanton came up with the idea for the “QBs only club,” but noted that members of the O-line have VIP access and that any offensive player can stop by. Stanton dished on the RV last year.

“It’s just someplace that you can go, you can get out of these four walls that start to close in on you after a period of time,” Stanton told ESPN. “There’s no secret meetings or anything going on.”

BODYARMOR Sends RV Upgrade to Baker Mayfield, Browns

Thanks to quarterback Baker Mayfield’s new friends at BODYARMOR, the star QB and his buddies can hang out feeling dangerous in luxury. The company shared a video of the new-look RV on Twitter shortly after announcing that Mayfield had signed on with the company.

“Very few people are allowed in here. Invite-only. QBs for the most part, some coaches, not every one of them. Then some special players,” Mayfield says while giving a tour of his new mobile home.

Mayfield notes in the video that he misses his beard, having traded it in for a mustache at training camp. He then shows off the full fridge of BODYARMOR and even pumps some weights on the RV.

Mayfield joins an impressive roster repping BODYAMOR that includes Andrew Luck, James Harden, Mike Trout, Dustin Johnson, Megan Rapinoe, Donovan Mitchell and Mookie Betts. Mayfield signed on as both a partner and investor, explaining the decision in more detail with The Associated Press.

“I’m not just going to do stuff for nickels and dimes here and there,” he told AP on an off day from training camp. “It’s gotta fit. There have been things all over, but if it’s not the right fit, I’m not going to do it for any sort of paycheck — and that’s just how it is. That’s why BODYARMOR is for the right reasons.

“Being an athlete, it’s important to stay hydrated, and what they stand for means even more to me. My story line has been different, not your textbook one, so I’m going to do it my way and not just sort of do a generic deal right out of the gate because I want to get a paycheck.

“I’m going to do it if it fits, and I’m going to take my time deciding on that.”

Baker Mayfield Responds to Beer Chug Backlash

Mayfield went viral for sipping on something other than BODYARMOR over the weekend when he chugged a beer at a Cleveland Indians game.

"I just don’t like the idea of my franchise quarterback spending time at a baseball game. I mean, what are you doing, @bakermayfield? You don’t see guys like Aaron Rodgers shotgunning beers. Just not a good look. Go watch some film." – @ColinCowherd (probably) Legend. pic.twitter.com/IUCW1Kp4s3 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 4, 2019

But as there is with anything nowadays, there were some critics — most notably Colin Cowherd, who has made Mayfield a regular target in his segments.

Mayfield responded to the chug chatter unapologetically.

“There’s been videos of a lot of guys chugging beers, and I’m just gonna do it my way. I’m going to enjoy it,” Mayfield told the Associated Press. “It’s the night before our off day, and I’m enjoying watching the Indians make a final push. That’s the thing about it, I’m gonna be me.

“I always have been that and I’m not really worried about anyone’s opinion, because when I step into our building and when I go to work, there are priorities that are always intact and so that’s why I feel comfortable doing those types of things.”

