Baker Mayfield ‘Reached Out’ to Daniel Jones to Clear the Air [Report]

Baker Mayfield said he reached out to Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones to “clear the air” after his recent disparaging comments attributed to him by GQ. Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal reports that the Browns quarterback wished to “clarify comments he made to GQ” to Jones and that he was confused by the article’s focus on those words.

This comes after he commented on a Barstool Sports Instagram post Tuesday, where he “wished nothing but the best for Daniel.”

“This is not what I said….just so we’re clear,” Mayfield wrote. “I also said I was surprised I got drafted number one. Then was talking about the flaws in evaluating QB’s. Where I brought up winning being important. Reporters and media will do anything to come up with a click bait story. Heard nothing but good things and wish nothing but the best for Daniel.”

This is the original passage from the GQ article, which focuses on the bravado of the burgeoning star signal-caller:

Near our booth, a SportsCenter segment about the New York Giants catches Mayfield’s eye. “I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones,” Mayfield says, about New York’s much-maligned draft-day decision to spend the sixth pick on the quarterback from Duke (whose college record was a measly 17–19). “Blows my mind.” I tell Mayfield that I’m mystified that so many supposedly expert quarterback scouts seem unable to predict what makes a good NFL quarterback. “Some people overthink it,” Mayfield says. “That’s where people go wrong. They forget you’ve gotta win.”

Mayfield posted a 6-7 record for the Browns in 2018, who won seven more games than they did in 2017. He tossed for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, earning himself the PFWA Rookie of the Year Award.

Jones, despite just a 17-19 record for Duke (a historically bad program, for what it’s worth), looks like the heir apparent to 2-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning. The Giants rookie has accumulated 228 yards on 16-of-21 passing and two touchdowns in two preseason appearances.