Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Air It out at Training Camp [WATCH]

Odell Beckham Jr. missed practice on Monday with what was reported to be an illness.

Turns out, whatever bug he had didn’t have any lingering effects, as the Cleveland Browns star wide receiver tore it up at training camp practice on Tuesday, signaling he’s ready for some live game action with his new team.

Beckham turned on the jets for one highlight reel grab, taking off down the sideline where Baker Mayfield was able to drop in a well-placed dime over his shoulder.

Baker connects with Odell Beckham downfield pic.twitter.com/2U6lElgFdF — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 6, 2019

The duo connected again in the red zone. Mayfield put a ball only where Beckham could get it and he leaped for the grab and a touchdown.

Baker to a leaping Odell for 6. #Browns pic.twitter.com/cs3QFktJhM — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) August 6, 2019

Odell Beckham Jr., Baker Mayfield Working on Chemistry

Beckham hasn’t been shy about heaping praise on his new quarterback in Cleveland as they prepare for the season. It wasn’t long after the blockbuster deal that moved him to the Browns from the Giants that OBJ compared Mayfield to Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

“I watch football. I really, really watch football,” Beckham told reporters at minicamp. “And that is a good comparison in my eyes. I loved Brett Favre growing up and Baker has a lot of similarities to him. You put the highlights together and it looks the same.”

When asked about the comparison by Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, Favre agreed with Beckham’s assessment.

“There’s no question that the sky is the limit for Baker,” Favre said in a recent interview. “And, yeah, I think his style of play, and I’ve heard the same thing about [Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick] Mahomes, and I agree with both, that their styles of play — if you had to pick a former player — would certainly match up to my style.”

It’s been the No. 1 priority this offseason for Mayfield to get some valuable reps in with his new top target, with the duo even working on on the West Coast in advance of Baker’s wedding.

Mayfield gave an update on how the QB-WR chemistry has been at training camp.

“It’s coming along great, as expected,” Mayfield said. “I’m able to kind of put it anywhere with him.”

However, the bond between two goes beyond their play between the lines. The way Mayfield leads makes Beckham want to leave it all on the field.

“When you have a guy like that, you never want to let him down,” Beckham said when asked about his quarterback. “There’s a reason he was the first pick. I just let him tell me what he thinks I should do and I’m just gonna do that. And he’s going to put it where it needs to be.”

Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Due for Big Years

In just 13 starts, Mayfield passed for a rookie record 27 touchdowns last season. The former Oklahoma Heisman winner also collected 3,725 passing yards and sparked the Browns to a 7-8-1, winning five of their final seven games.

Beckham has been banged up the last two seasons, missing a combined 16 games. However, he’s still carries the reputation of being among the NFL’s best. During his five seasons with the Giants, Beckham hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games. He made the Pro Bowl three-times and has designs to catch Jerry Rice on the all-time receiving yards list.

Both should benefit with the new partnership, along with the fact that Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry will also be spreading the field, giving defenses headaches.

