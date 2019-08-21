Broncos Announce Decision on Signing New QB After Lock’s Injury

Drew Lock’s thumb injury isn’t substantial enough for the Denver Broncos to add another quarterback.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio announced prior to Wednesday’s practice that “right now” the team will not sign a QB as insurance behind starter Joe Flacco and backup (for the time being) Kevin Hogan.

Fangio was asked whether Lock’s thumb sprain on his right (throwing) hand, diagnosed following an MRI, would factor into the 53-man roster, which will be finalized on Aug. 31. He didn’t say no.

“Well, we’ll attack, we’ll cross that bridge when we need to next week,” he said, per Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. “We’ll see where he’s at, we’ll get more medical opinion and it could or it could not (affect the roster).”

Lock sustained his injury in the first half of Denver’s preseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Saturday. Fangio confirmed a Tuesday report that claimed the second-round rookie gunslinger would miss “some time,” likely spilling over into the regular season, which begins Sept. 9 at Oakland.

“It’s going to be a little bit of time, he sprained his thumb and obviously with the quarterback your right thumb is pretty important,” Fangio said, per ESPN. “So, it will be some time.”

Brace for Hogan

After discussing Lock’s medical issue, Fangio’s attention was turned to the Broncos’ fourth exhibition contest, taking place Saturday evening against the Los Angeles Rams. He affirmed that he’s undecided whether to play his starters.

Meaning Hogan, who’s locked into the No. 2 spot for as long as Lock’s sidelined, will see the lion’s share of QB reps. The veteran journeyman may even stay in for the entire game, given how Denver has so sparsely used undrafted rookie Brett Rypien.

Hogan went five-for-15 for 40 yards and an interception in second-half work against San Francisco, scoring on a 24-yard run late in the fourth quarter of the 22-15 defeat. He was the third passer to enter the game after Flacco and Lock.

“I felt good out there. I felt like I was seeing everything,” Hogan said. “There are always some plays that you want back, but I felt like I was seeing everything and made some good throws. Definitely stuff to improve upon, but for the most part I felt good out there.”

Lock Unconcerned by Injury

While testing revealed a bit of ligament damage, Lock admitted after the 49ers game that he wanted to “muscle through” the sprain when it occurred, and was “really hoping” to go in Denver’s preseason finale versus Arizona on Aug. 29.

Lock likened the injury to jamming your thumb while playing basketball, something he’s done “1,000 times.” A fiery competitor, he isn’t the type to sit idly by and watch Hogan take his clipboard-holding duties. Not without a final push over the next week.

“I’m definitely going to be careful, but at the same time the competitive side of me wants to go out there and keep proving myself to these coaches and to my teammates,” Lock said. “That’s the most important thing, proving [myself] to guys around me. I think we’re going to make the best decision. I know everyone in that training staff will be a Ps and Qs just trying to help me to get back and I feel like we’ll make a good decision.”

READ NEXT: Flacco References Peyton Manning After First Broncos Home Game

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter @KelbermanNFL