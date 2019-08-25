Brooks Koepka’s Girlfriend, Jena Sims, Cheers on Golfer for FedEx Championship

Brooks Koepka is fighting for the FedEx Cup championship and his girlfriend, Jena Sims, is cheering him on during the last tournament of the season. The couple originally met at the 2015 Masters, and Sims has become a regular at PGA Tour events. Prior to the Tour Championship, Koepka shared a funny story about the couple trying to take an Instagram photo.

“Yeah, I’ve had people. I think — where were we last time? I think we were in the BVIs, and we were walking through some rocks, and some fans walked up and tried to take a picture,” Koepka said before the Tour Championship got underway. “I think that’s when, I don’t know, Jenna was trying to make some Instagram photo. I don’t know. It was pretty funny. She’s laughing at it now. If you only knew what was going on.”

During the short PGA Tour break, Koepka admitted the couple may have some vacation plans, but he is not disclosing the location. Koepka and Sims are looking for some time away from the spotlight during the offseason.

“I’m not saying now,” Koepka said. “I don’t want people showing up where I’m at. I’ve got some vacations planned. I’m looking forward to that. Yeah, there’s a possibility I could play over here in the fall. I’m not sure yet. See how I feel and see how things go. A lot of things are kind of up in the air. See how I’m feeling, get over some things, and make sure — I just want to be healthy.”

Sims is at East Lake in Atlanta cheering on the golfer in his quest for a title, and has been posting photos from the event to her Instagram Story.

Sims Was Supportive of Koepka’s Decision to Pose in the ESPN the Body Issue

Koepka is receiving a lot of attention for a different sort of announcement after posting on Instagram that he posed in the ESPN the Body issue. Sims offered her support for the shoot in the comment section of Koepka’s post.

“We are getting good at these wardrobe malfunctions,” Sims joked on Instagram.

Koepka discussed his decision to do the photoshoot and emphasized that he was happy with how things turned out.

“Yeah, it was fun. It’s something that I wanted to do,” Koepka noted at East Lake. “It’s something that’s so much fun. You see all these other athletes do it. Like I said in the interview with ESPN, you know, to get chosen for that, you have to be one of the best in your sport. So obviously, I’m doing something right on the golf course, and it’s fun. Getting naked’s a bit weird; the first time you actually pull that robe off in front of 30, 40 people. It was something I enjoyed. I was looking forward to it for months. It’s something I definitely don’t regret doing. It’s been enjoyable to see the pictures over the last couple of months and see, I guess, all the hard work I put into it and see the results.

Sims Is an Actress, Model & Non-Profit Founder

When Sims is not cheering on Koepka on the golf course, she is furthering her successful career as an actress and model. She is also one of the co-founders of the non-profit organization Pageant of Hope. Sims noted to Golf Digest that she enjoys being at tournaments amongst fans.

“I think it’s hilarious to be standing in the galleries watching Brooks and hearing what people say about him,” Sims explained to Golf Digest. “I’ll hear people saying, ‘Oh, he’s so muscular. He looks like a linebacker.’ And I’m just standing there. I’m just glad they’re saying nice things about him. But it’s a lot of fun.”