Brandon Marshall a Potential Free Agent Target For Browns

Brandon Marshall is hoping his playing days aren’t done yet, and there’s no doubt the six-time Pro Bowler wants to sign with a team that could get him to uncharted territory — the playoffs.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Marshall was in Indianapolis on Friday to work out for the Colts.

Over his 13-year career, Marshall has been named to six Pro Bowls, eclipsing the much sought after 1,000-yard mark eight times. He’s also had double-digit touchdowns four times in his career.

If Marshall is willing to play a depth role and check his ego at the door, the Cleveland Browns fit the bill of a team that could use his talents and help him possibly get a taste of the playoffs.

The Browns are looking to break a playoff drought of their own, having not made the postseason in 16 seasons.

How Brandon Marshall Would Work With the Browns

The Browns already have a spoil of riches at the position, with perennial Pro Bowlers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. leading the way. Rashard Higgins and Antoino Callaway are fighting for the No. 3-4 spots, but are more than capable options. David Njoku, who’s one of the top pass-catching TEs in the league, will also have a role catching balls from Baker Mayfield.

As Freddie Kitchens and John Dorsey say, you can never have too many good football players. And Dorsey has not been shy to make some big moves, most notably the trade for Beckham.

But at this point in his career, it’s uncertain if Marshall still fits into the “good” category of player, having only appeared in 12 games over the last two seasons. Last season, he was cut by the Seattle Seahawks after just seven games. He recorded two starts, collecting just 11 catches for 136 yards and one touchdown.

But if Marshall can be even a sliver of what he was in 2015 — when he put up a career-best 15 TDs — he could be a solid situational contributor for the Browns.

At 6-foot-5, Marshall has always been a terrific red zone target, which is something the Browns would welcome. Marshall, however, would have to embrace being a fringe player, only being used in certain situations and matchups.

Odell Beckham and Baker Mayfield Building ‘Scary’ Chemistry

Beckham sees the potential of the stacked Browns offense, in particular his connection with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Obviously, it’s taking the three-time Pro Bowler some time to build some chemistry with his new quarterback after spending his first five seasons in New York, but OBJ is being patient with the process.

“Everything great comes with patience and takes time. We are still developing,” Beckham said after training camp practice on Friday. “Once we get on the same page, I just feel like it’s gonna be scary.”

Mayfield echoed those sentiments while giving an update on the duo’s chemistry at training camp.

“It’s coming along great, as expected,” Mayfield said. “I’m able to kind of put it anywhere with him.”

Your first OBJ catch of camp… and it’s a beauty. #Browns pic.twitter.com/che2CIcu3B — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) July 25, 2019

In just 13 starts, Mayfield passed for a rookie record 27 touchdowns last season. The former Oklahoma Heisman winner also collected 3,725 passing yards and helped the Browns finish 7-8-1, winning five of their final seven games.

Beckham has been banged up the last two seasons, missing a combined 16 games. However, he’s still carries the reputation of being among the NFL’s best. During his five seasons with the Giants, Beckham hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games. He made the Pro Bowl three-times and has designs to catch Jerry Rice on the all-time receiving yards list.

