Browns Running Back Depth Dwindling Following Injury

The Cleveland Browns can ill afford to lose another running back, but it appears the team might be looking for solutions — at least for the preseason — following an injury to Dontrell Hilliard that kept the second-year back out of practice.

Hilliard is reportedly dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered during Wednesday’s practice. He was seen icing the injury following the first joint practice with the Colts and wasn’t on the field again Thursday.

#Browns Dontrell Hilliard in a bucket hat today after wearing an ice wrap on his leg at the end of practice yesterday — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 15, 2019

Hilliard is slated to be the Browns No. 2 back on the depth chart behind Nick Chubb to open up the season with Kareem Hunt serving an eight-game suspension. he will likely fill in on many of the third down situations where Duke Johnson Jr. — who was traded to the Texans — was so lethal catching the ball.

Browns RB Nick Chubb Appears to be in Mid-Season Form

Luckily for the Browns, their top back has been healthy for all of training camp and has looked to be in stellar form.

The latest example came against the Colts in the joint practice, when he did a quick jump cut and scampered 65 yards for a touchdown.

Nick Chubb with a 65-yard TD run in 11v11 period. One move and gone. — Tom Reed (@treed1919) August 15, 2019

Freddie Kitchens complimented Chubb, saying: “He’s got one of the best jump cuts I’ve ever seen.”

Freddie Kitchens on Nick Chubb: “He’s got one of the best jump cuts I’ve ever seen.” Kitchens was then quick to clarify he has not seen everyone who has ever performed a jump cut. — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) August 15, 2019

Kitchens has been complimentary of Chubb all offseason, especially the Georgia running back’s ability to shake off the disappointment of coming up just short of 1,000-yard season. The final carry of his rookie season went for negative yardage and he finished with 996 yards.

“Let me tell you something about Nick Chubb, and it sums it up for him. He went over 1,000 yards and then the next carry was for a loss of three or four – I do not know the specifics – and not a word was mentioned about it, not a word. I even apologized to him, but not a word was mentioned about going up and under 1,000 after he had 1,000,” Kitchens said. “That tells you what Nick Chubb is, what he is here for and how he approaches the game, and what the game is about for him. It is about winning. It is about winning a championship. It is about putting yourself in the best position possible to succeed individually and collectively as a team.”

A Look at the Browns Running Back Depth

The Browns signed undrafted rookie D’Ernest Johnson this offseason after his stint in the AAF. He finished his year with the Orlando franchise ranked third in the league in rushing with 372 yards on 64 carries and two scores. Johnson played at USF and is the program’s all-time leader in all-purpose yardage (4,186).

Johnson led the Browns in rushing in their first preseason game against Washington, totally just 24 yards on five carries.

Rookie Trayone Gray was recently activated from the active/non-football injury list. He was dealing with a calf injury. Gray appeared in 10 games for the Miami Hurricanes last year, rushing for just 83 yards and two touchdowns. He had two carries for 16 yards agains the Redskins.

The Browns signed Ohio native A.J. Ouellette during training camp to help fill the depth chart when when Hunt, Johnson and Gray were all sidelined. He was previously an undrafted free agent who was originally with the Saints. He played his college ball at Ohio University. Ouellette managed just five yards on three carries in his Browns preseason debut and is a very long shot to make the roster.

