Browns Star Myles Garrett Has an Anime Obsession

How does Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett get revved up to run down quarterbacks?

The answer will surprise you.

Garrett, a former No. 1 overall pick and Browns sack master, gets charged up for game day by flipping on some of his favorite anime — from Dragonball Z to Hunter x Hunter.

Garrett has been vocal about his obsession with anime, which for the uneducated is a style of Japanese film and television animation. He even promised that his new sack celebration will be a shoutout to Goku — the protagonist of the Dragonball Z series.

He shared a photo of himself in the style of the show, saying that his “Kamehameha” celebration was on the way. The Kamehameha is a special move the characters do in the show.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Garrett delivered an anime shoutout after a sack. After bringing down New York Jets QB Sam Darnold last season, Garrett went into a pose that celebrated his fondness of Hunter x Hunter character, Netero.

“The first of many,” Garrett wrote on Instagram. “S/O Netero.”

Garrett is coming off a Pro Bowl season where he notched 44 total tackles, including 35 solo stops, playing in all 16 games. He also recorded 13.5 sacks, coming up just a half-sack short of the tying Reggie Camp’s 35-year-old single-season franchise record.

The Chemistry is Strong on Browns Defensive Line

Garrett took to Instagram to share his top 10 anime shows on Sunday after training camp and urged fellow defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi to do the same. He obliged and it’s obvious the two have bonded over their love for the shows.

Earlier this offseason, Garrett delivered a vote of confidence for Ogunjobi, who lines up at defensive tackle.

“I don’t think people have been able to see all of Larry,” Garrett said this offseason. “I think that first year we both were just getting our first looks at the NFL. Some people come in and have this gigantic splash, some people just got to smoothly transition into it and I think he made that large leap last year, he was just a little bit hindered (by a torn biceps). I think he’s out for a breakout year.”

Ogunjobi, a former third round pick, is entering his third season and collected 5.5 sacks a year ago.

Browns Lineman Urge Teammate to Apologize After Flipping Off Fan

The other slated starters on the Browns defensive line are slated to be Sheldon Richardson and Olivier Vernon. Richardson signed as a free agent, while the Browns traded for Vernon.

Both have experience playing in New York, where the fans are a little more rabid than the ones found in Cleveland. And as veterans, they understand that you need the fans on your side. So when second-year defensive end Chad Thomas flipped off a fan following a scuffle with a teammate, Richardson decided it was time to be a voice of reason.

“I’ll say something to him, I would just as an older guy,” Richardson said. “I’d definitely tell him to (apologize) to the fans. You always want the fan base behind you. You don’t want that stigma on you.’’

