Odell Beckham Welcomed by Dawg Pound in Awesome Video [WATCH]

Odell Beckham Jr. is officially in the Dawg house.

The team’s famous Dawg Pound welcomed their new star receiver to FirstEnergy Stadium with open arms on Saturday at the Orange and Brown scrimmage.

During the practice, Beckham strolled over to the Dawg Pound and started barking at the fans in admiration.

The moment will send chills down the spine of any Browns fan who still can’t believe that Beckham — one of the league’s top receivers — is calling Cleveland home.

The Dawg Pound fully embracing OBJ 🗣 (via @Browns)pic.twitter.com/n0lsMzhqy3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2019

Beckham has been banged up the last two seasons, missing a combined 16 games. However, he still carries the reputation of being among the NFL’s best and is pumped for his fresh start with the Browns.

During his five seasons with the Giants, Beckham hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games. He made the Pro Bowl three times and has plans to catch Jerry Rice on the all-time receiving yards list.

Odell Beckham Leading the Hype Train for Browns

Beckham’s arrival in Cleveland combined with the hype behind an already strong squad has triggered historic momentum behind the team. Some are talking about the Browns breaking their 16-season postseason drought, while others have Super Bowl hopes.

However, head coach Freddie Kitchens is making sure no one is getting ahead of themselves just yet, especially since a single snap of football has yet to be played.

“Right now, we are just a bunch of good players – a bunch of individuals,” Kitchens said. “Until we do something, that is all we are is a bunch of good players. This is the only business in the world that you hire 90 guys to fire half of them. We are not the Browns yet. We are not the Cleveland Browns yet. We are a bunch of individuals trying to get jobs. In the course of getting jobs, you see who is going to be able to come together and create the Cleveland Browns. When we walk out onto that field, we want everyone to be proud of the product that is out there.”

The stadium is packed for the annual scrimmage, with one of the media member even noting that it looks like a real game day at the stadium.

Odell Beckham Runs Out of the Tunnel For First Time as a Brown

Earlier in the day, Beckham busted out of the tunnel at FirstEnergy Stadium with his teammates for the first time to a roaring applause from the packed crowd.

Check out the video of OBJ sprinting into action courtesy of Hayden Grove of Cleveland.com.

OBJ enters FirstEnergy Stadium for the first time as a member of the Cleveland Browns. #Browns pic.twitter.com/skgsiED0o3 — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) August 3, 2019

Beckham and quarterback Baker Mayfield have been hard at work trying to build their chemistry in advance of the team’s season opener on Sept. 8 against the Tennessee Titans.

“It’s coming along great, as expected,” Mayfield said. “I’m able to kind of put it anywhere with him.”

The feeling of admiration is mutual between Beckham and Mayfield. The outspoken pass-catcher has praised his QB multiple times this offseason.

“When you have a guy like that, you never want to let him down,” Beckham said when asked about his quarterback. “There’s a reason he was the first pick. I just let him tell me what he thinks I should do and I’m just gonna do that. And he’s going to put it where it needs to be.”

