Carli Lloyd Gets Surprising Offer to Break NFL Gender Barrier

What started as a mild wind has now reached hurricane status. Carli Lloyd’s 55-yard boot through the uprights last week at Philadelphia Eagles practice had many people wondering if she could be a professional field-goal kicker. Well, one NFL team has made the call and appears willing to roll the dice on history.

According to FOX Sports, Lloyd has received a legitimate offer from an NFL team to kick in a preseason game Thursday night. She would become the first woman to ever play in a professional football game. Her trainer, James Galanis, made the stunning revelation Monday when he confirmed Lloyd has a standing offer to join a roster and see real game action.

Unfortunately, Lloyd cannot accept due to a soccer conflict. The U.S. women’s national team has a friendly against Portugal Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Galanis declined to name the NFL team that extended the intriguing offer, but made it clear that Lloyd was “genuinely interested.”

“Today, she got another call from another NFL team,” Galanis told Martin Rogers. “The one that called today, I don’t want to say who it is, was willing to put her on the roster for their next (game). They were willing to put her on the roster.”

Wow. On Monday, an @NFL team approached @CarliLloyd to offer a roster spot for a preseason game and a chance to play. Can you think of a better person to make history? Me either. https://t.co/3xDKjfQ5y1 @FOXSports @NFLonFOX @FOXSoccer — Martin Rogers (@MrogersFOX) August 27, 2019

Galanis continued: “She was told (she could) play on Thursday, the NFL game, but she is playing Thursday with the national team, so that was the conflict.”

Carli Lloyd Wants to Break Gender Barrier

Carli Lloyd’s leg has never been more valuable, with multiple NFL teams expressing interest after that video of her at Eagles practice went viral. The world champion soccer player and two-time FIFA women’s world player of the year, has always worn her responsibility as a role model to young women as a badge of honor.

If she were to actually break the gender barrier in the testosterone-frenzied football world … wow. That would be a real game-changer. Lloyd has definitely thought about leading that “pioneering moment for women.”

“When we got in the car, it was unbelievable. The texts, the videos, everything going viral,” Lloyd told Peter King. “I could not believe the attention on social media. I just had a conversation with Randy [Brown, a Ravens assistant special teams coach], actually. The coaches and his GM, they all saw the video. They were like, What is she doing next week? I’m laughing about it, but the more I think about it, this has the chance to be sort of a pioneering moment for women.”

NFL Hall of Famer Gil Brandt, a former front office executive for the Dallas Cowboys and current columnist for NFL.com, tweeted that someone should offer Lloyd a tryout. He even picked out the perfect team to sign her, the Chicago Bears.

Honestly, I don't think it will be long before we see a woman break through this NFL barrier. I'd give her an honest tryout if I were, say, the Bears. https://t.co/pyIlIY6Jxv — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) August 20, 2019

Top Three NFL Teams for Carli Lloyd

Everyone seems to have an opinion on the Carli Lloyd debate, about if she should go to the NFL and which team she should play for. The obvious choice would be to suit up for her hometown Eagles, but they don’t have a need at kicker. Jake Elliott is one of the best in the league, plus he’s kind of a big deal after hitting the season-saving 61-yard field goal in 2017.

So, where should Lloyd take her immense talents? Well, here are a few places that make sense …

1. Chicago Bears

Gil Brandt already beat us to the punch, but this is an ideal fit. The Bears quickly moved on from Cody Parkey following that bizarre “Double Doink” fiasco in last year’s playoffs. They replaced him with Elliott Fry, but he went 1-for-2 on field goals in the preseason before getting cut. Now they have turned to Eddy Pineiro and he promptly nailed three extra points and two field goals, including a 58-yarder. Still, the temptation to bring in a high-profile athlete like Lloyd has to be eating at the franchise. They haven’t had a reliable kicker since Robbie Gould.

2. Cleveland Browns

The team recently announced that rookie Austin Seibert has won the job after he banged four field goals home in their last preseason game. The Browns spent a fifth-round draft pick on him, so it was his competition to lose over incumbent kicker Greg Joseph. Obviously, Seibert didn’t waste the opportunity. However, the thought of adding Lloyd to a star-studded team already featuring Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr., Kareen Hunt, Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landry and Myles Garrett has to be running through GM John Dorsey’s wildest dreams.

3. Minnesota Vikings

This is another team with a long and tragic history at the kicker position. Blair Walsh and Gary Anderson are the first names that come to mind when talking about huge misses in big games. The Vikings thought they had solved their kicking woes when they signed accomplished veteran Dan Bailey, but he has endured his own ups and downs in Minnesota. The team traded a fifth-round pick for Norwegian rookie punter/kicker Kaare Vedvik, but he missed two field goals last week in his audition to be the starter. Maybe it’s time to get Lloyd on the (matter) horn.

