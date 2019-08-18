Carmelo Anthony To Clippers? Ex Lakers PG Explains Why Melo Doesn’t Fit

Carmelo Anthony fits the Los Angeles Lakers system and not the Los Angeles Clippers says one former Lakers point guard.

“Lakers because Boogie [DeMarcus Cousins] got hurt,” Scott Machado told me this afternoon via text message.

“He’ll play the four, stretch the floor too!”

The Lakers signed Machado to a 10-day contract back in March after soaring as a stud on the Lakers’ G League team where he ranked second in the G League with averages of 16.4 points per game, 8 assists per game, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 45 contests (25 starts) this season.

Machado saw the work LeBron James put in to rehab from his Christmas Day injury that sidelined him for some time. “I can only imagine being hurt,” he told the Scoop B Radio podcast.

“When I’m hurt I have withdrawals about being out of the game. Being him and taking his team from not being in the playoffs to the playoffs. To not be able to be out there with his boys so I know he’s doing 110% for his recovery. That doesn’t just happen for just everyone it shows the passion behind and for the love of basketball. Just wanting to be out there. I think that’s what he has.”

Meanwhile back at the ranch: Carmelo Anthony hasn’t played NBA basketball since November 8, 2018, in a game against his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony had mutual interests toward the end of last season — until a mound of LA losses occurred. The team has had quite a busy offseason thus far, and six players returned from last season.

That list includes: LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso.

Lakers newcomers include: Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook, Troy Daniels and rookie Talen Horton-Tucker.

The Lakers also have a new head coach in Frank Vogel and assistant coach in Jason Kidd.

Could Carmelo Anthony be the missing piece? “I think next season a team will possibly bring him in,” NBA Hall of Famer, Grant Hill told me.

The Lakers do have one final roster spot and many believe that Carmelo Anthony still has some game left in the tank to compete against many of the NBA’s elite.

“His first year in the league, he took a 17-win Nuggets team to the playoffs in the West as a rookie,” said Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard.

“He is one of the best 300 players in the world that’s not playing,” TNT’s Kenny Smith told me in April. “You can’t say he’s not one of the best 300 players.”

Gilbert Arenas told Dallas Mavericks scribe, Landon Buford that the Lakers could use Melo.

“They might need a guy to come in and play spot minutes,” said Agent Zero.

“He is still a guy that thinks he is a star. Now, you have two realms of thought processes that need to meet in the middle. But the first person that must buy-in is Melo. Then show that he can buy in during the season versus saying: ‘nah I am not coming off anybody’s bench. I think I can’t still average 20, but you can still average 15 to 20.’ However, you must put yourself into position first to show them.”