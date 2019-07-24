Carmelo Anthony Gets Eye Opening Reality Check from Fox Sports Analyst

Carmelo Anthony retiring?

Say it ain’t so!

Well, he hasn’t yet and there are some teams interested in him. But one Fox Sports analyst thinks that Anthony should call it quits.

Insert Chris Broussard.

“Carmelo Anthony needs to retire,” Broussard said on Fox Sports.

“This is unbecoming to a first ballot Hall of Famer and I think that’s what he is.”

Anthony hasn’t played NBA basketball since November 8, 2018, in a game against his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder. A 10-time NBA All-Star, Anthony signed with the Houston Rockets this summer after clearing waivers in a trade that shipped him from the Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks.

The third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, it is believed by some that Anthony could end up joining the Lakers.

“His first year in the league, he took a 17-win Nuggets team to the Playoffs in the West as a rookie,” said Broussard.

“It took LeBron two years to get Cleveland into the Playoffs from 17 wins.”

According to NBA.com: LBJ is within striking distance of passing a pair of Hall of Famers in 2019-20: Gary Payton (whom he trails by 305 assists) and Isiah Thomas (400).

A three-time NBA Champion, James, who averaged 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 55 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season will start at point guard next season.

“He has Magic [Johnson] tendencies,” NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal told Scoop B Radio.

“He also has [Michael] Jordan tendencies. “I just [hope] for his sake if he wins here it’ll just add a couple extra shiny pages to his book. “The book is already done but if he can win here it’ll just put because just going into Staples Center and look at those people up there those are some very impressive names.”

The Lakers and Carmelo Anthony had mutual interests toward the end of last season — until a mound of LA losses occurred.

Six players returned from last season. That list includes: James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso.

Lakers newcomers include: Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook, Troy Daniels and rookie Talen Horton-Tucker.

The Lakers also have a new head coach in Frank Vogel and assistant coach in Jason Kidd.

The table is set and the Lakers also have one final roster spot.

“He is one of the best 300 players in the world that’s not playing,” TNT’s Kenny Smith told me in April.

“You can’t say he’s not one of the best 300 players.”

While he’s been away from the game, he’s been spending a ton of time going to his son, Kiyan’s basketball games.

“He’s a great player,” New York Knick, Lance Thomas told me in December.

“He’s a great teammate, most importantly he’s a great human being and he’s always been a great advocate for the NBA as a brand. So I just want him to get back on a team and play the sport he loves that’s paved a way for him and his family, and he just loves to play basketball, so I really want him back on a team.”