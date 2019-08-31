Chicago Bears Cut Tracker: Team Waives Standout TE

And so it begins. The Chicago Bears have begun the process of narrowing down their roster. After releasing standout Mizzou wide receiver Emanuel Hall and kicker Elliott Fry earlier in the preseason, the Bears have released a few more players, and will continue to do so until the roster is finalized. All cuts must be made by Saturday, August 31 by 4 PM.

The Bears remained quiet all day on Friday before a few roster cuts began seeping out, the first of which were minor. First, it was announced that the Bears cut offensive tackle Joe Lowery and offensive lineman Marquez Tucker, followed quickly by cornerback Doyin Jibowu:

Jibowu was followed by outside linebacker and Canadian football star Matt Betts:

The Bears have cut OLB Matt Betts, per league source.https://t.co/wBNrQmeWnC — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) August 30, 2019

After Betts, wide receiver and fan favorite Tanner Gentry was waived:

The #Bears have waived WR Tanner Gentry. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 30, 2019

Gentry was a member of the Bears practice squad in 2017 and 2018, and he has appeared in four total games throughout his career.

Next to be waived was preseason standout Clifton Duck:

The Bears waived CB Clifton Duck, per source. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) August 31, 2019

Duck had an excellent preseason, and is a likely candidate to make the team’s practice squad..

Tight end Ian Bunting, another preseason standout, was cut next, in a move signaling that the Bears are going to keep four tight ends instead of five:

TE Ian Bunting, a Hinsdale Central alum, has been cut by the #Bears, sources said, after a strong camp. https://t.co/sSXLYY69h1 — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 31, 2019

Wide receiver and special teams star Marvin Hall was the next to be waived, according to Ian Rapoport:

The #Bears are waiving speedy WR Marvin Hall, source said. Plenty more of these tomorrow… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

According to Patrick Finley, Hall may have been surprised to be cut, as he didn’t play in the team’s final preseason game against Tennessee:

Marvin told me last night he thought he'd made the team. With good reason — they didn't play him in the preseason finale. https://t.co/IYXatGlGgS — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 31, 2019

Hall was followed by linebacker Jameer Thurman.

Players released by the Bears so far include: Joe Lowery, Marquez Tucker, Doyin Jibowu, Matt Betts, Tanner Gentry, Clifton Duck, Ian Bunting, Jameer Thurman, and Marvin Hall. The Bears also lost offensive lineman T.J. Clemmings to a season-ending quad injury and placed him on injured reserve last week.

It was also reported by Jason Lieser that nose tackle Nick Williams made the team and will NOT be cut:

Bears NT Nick Williams made the cut, per league source.https://t.co/wBNrQmeWnC — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) August 31, 2019

Heavy will keep you updated with a current running list of recently cut Chicago Bears players.