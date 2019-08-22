Chicago Bulls’ Ryan Arcidiacono Discusses Season in Windy City, Villanova

Chicago Bulls guard Ryan Arcidiacono had a solid campaign this past season in the Windy City.

A member of the Villanova Wildcats’ National Championship team in 2016, Arcidiacono started in 32 games for the Bulls last season.

In between discussing Zenni’s Blokz glasses which helps protect from UV’s and Blue Light, Chicago Bulls point guard, Ryan Arcidiacono checked in with Scoop B Radio.

Primarily a backup point guard, “Arch” is part of the Bulls young core that includes Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr and Colby White.

The Bulls rewarded the point guard this summer by signing him to a 3-year, $9 million deal.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: We have Pennsylvania ties. You went to Nova, I went to Eastern University. I mentioned Campus Corner pick up or delivery and we were friends instantly.

Ryan Arcidiacono: Campus Corner is our spot. Mr. Iezzi is a good friend of mine. Good friend with my mom as well. My girlfriend, everybody has a connection there. Great spot, great pizza and a great location for us.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: How have you enjoyed your season with the Bulls this year?

Ryan Arcidiacono’s hustle earns your Heads Up Play of the Day! pic.twitter.com/kyPccj45nC — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 7, 2019

Ryan Arcidiacono: It’s been great. For me I was trying to breakthrough and actually make the team. Through the unfortunate injuries we’ve had, I’ve really had to play a lot and take advantage of the opportunity and I feel like I’ve done that this year. I’m just trying to finish out solidly for myself and hopefully we can win a couple games and end on a good note.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Young bunch of guys. From your perspective, we’re in a room with some familiar guys Zach Lavine, Robin Lopez, Wendell Carter Jr., and yourself. What’s it like to be a young growing team and what’s it like to be on a team with guys that have a sense of humor.

Ryan Arcidiacono: We have a lot of great guys on this team. A lot of great personalities and just getting to know Robin and Zach these past two years has been great. Getting to know Wendall as a person, he was well raised and has a great sense of humor and that’s this whole team. I think that the Chicago Bulls should be a team to look out for next year.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What do you remember about that Bulls team with Horace Grant, Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan?

Ryan Arcidiacono: Being here these last couple of years, you’ve heard a lot about those years and a lot about those players and times. I think that they’ve left a long lasting impact on the Chicago area and I think that the Bulls team now and in the future need to bring that basketball city a couple championships to the city.