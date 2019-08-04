Amari Cooper Injury Update: Positive News on Cowboys Wide Receiver

Watching Amari Cooper leave the field during Dallas Cowboys training camp surely left fans with a pit in their stomach. But as the team’s No. 1 wide receiver was on his way off during Saturday’s session, the injury didn’t appear to be anything serious.

As David Helman of the team’s official website revealed at the time, Cooper didn’t need help off the field. The reporter called it a heel bruise, and the timeline is something which will be taken on a day-by-day basis.

Amari Cooper left practice right after the stretch period with a heel bruise. Didn’t look like a huge deal, he didn’t need any assistance or anything like that. But he’s not out here right now #cowboyswire — David Helman (@HelmanDC) August 3, 2019

Not surprisingly, Cooper’s health was a topic of discussion on Sunday in Oxnard, California, where the Cowboys hold training camp. Fortunately, the most recent update points to the talented wideout returning to action sooner than later.

Jason Garrett Offers Amari Cooper Injury Update

Although Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett didn’t provide an exact day for Cooper’s return, he did give a rough estimate and spoke openly about the heel injury. As The Athletic’s Jon Machota reported, Garrett said Cooper “might” practice Sunday, but if not, there’s hope he’ll return to the field on Tuesday.

“He might practice today. He was moving around fine during the walk-through so we’ll see as the day progresses. If he doesn’t practice today we’re off tomorrow, then hopefully we can get him back out there on Tuesday.” Garrett stated as Machota revealed on Twitter.

It’s a positive sign and obviously points to the fact that Cooper’s heel ailment isn’t overly serious. It is expected to hold him out of the Cowboys’ Blue and White scrimmage, as Adithya Prabakaran of Cowboys Wire stated.

“As the Cowboys are being cautious with Cooper’s injury, he’s not be expected to play in the Sunday’s Blue and White scrimmage. That does not automatically exclude the fifth-year wideout from the club’s first preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.”

Amari Cooper’s Impressive First Stretch With Cowboys

Cooper was acquired via trade by the Cowboys from the Oakland Raiders, where he spent the first four years of his career. The Pro-Bowl wideout was selected by the Raiders with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and was dealt to Dallas in exchange for a first-round pick this past year.

After a tough six-game stretch in Oakland during the 2018 season which featured Cooper catching just 22 passes for 280 yards and one touchdown, he turned it on with the Cowboys. The 25-year-old played nine regular-season games with Dallas and over that span hauled in 53 catches for 725 yards and six touchdowns.

Cooper is one of the Cowboys’ “big three” offensive weapons in need of a contract extension. While he and Dak Prescott are both at training camp, star running back Ezekiel Elliott is in the midst of a holdout as he pushes for a new deal. The timeline for all three players to receive extensions remains up in the air, but Cooper is a name to monitor as high-dollar contracts are given out to other wideouts around the NFL.

