Dak Prescott Turns Down Cowboys’ Massive Contract Offer [Report]

A $30-million contract sat on the table for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and he reportedly opted to decline. The deal would have placed his salary level with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

The rumor mill is churning and The Athletic’s Michael Lombardi was the first to report the scoop.

If Dak Prescott has turned down an offer in the 30 million per year range, which is what I am hearing, then he is nuts. Not a top-five quarterback — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) August 11, 2019

There were rumblings earlier in training camp that the Cowboys had extended “generous” offers Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot, and Amari Cooper. But regardless of how generous those offers were, none have accepted them to this point.

Prescott is on his rookie deal and is set to make just over $2 million this season. He could become an unrestricted free agent after this year.

