Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Leaves Cabo, ‘Optimistic’ on Contract [Report]

While the Dallas Cowboys prepare for their second preseason game, Ezekiel Elliott remains away from the team in an effort to push for a new contract. There’s been no major movement reported on that front, but it appears the star running back is at least set to be back in the same general area as his teammates.

Elliott was in Cabo San Lucas while Cowboys training camp was underway in Oxnard, California and the hope was that the two sides would get closer on a potential contract extension. Although that hasn’t happened, WFAA’s Mike Leslie reported Elliott has left Cabo and is back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Can confirm picture of Zeke Elliott flying home from Cabo is real. He’s back to DFW now, as the Cowboys return from the Pacific this weekend, after today’s game in Hawaii. No deal yet, but they remain optimistic it will get done soon. His training team traveled home with him. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 17, 2019

As seen above, Leslie states that the sides are optimistic about getting a deal done soon for Elliott. Beyond that, he explains that the running back’s team has told the Cowboys what he’s seeking in terms of a new contract and they’re essentially awaiting a decision from the Cowboys.

“The decision to fly home is not necessarily indicative that a deal is imminent, but it also isn’t a bad sign. Elliott’s team has told the Cowboys what they want. Now they wait.” Elliott tweeted.

Here’s a look at the photo which was posted by a fan who sat next to Elliott on the flight which reportedly was heading back to Dallas-Fort Worth.

Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly in Great Shape

While Elliott hasn’t been training with the Cowboys, the work he’s done in Cabo is paying off, according to the latest reports and rumblings. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, Elliott’s weight is in the low 220s, which is the lowest it’s been since his rookie season.

While he is away from the Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott’s weight is in the low 220s, the lowest it has been since his rookie year, per source. If and when the two sides can work out a deal, Elliott will be all ready to go. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2019

It doesn’t appear that anyone was overly concerned about Elliott’s potential to be in shape when he returns to the Cowboys, which owner Jerry Jones spoke about recently. As Clarence Hill of the Star-Telegram revealed, Jones was asked if he had concerns about the running back being ready to go if/when the holdout ends.

“No, not really. Not at all,” Jones said. “Zeke has the ability to completely hit the ground running, if I may use that. He has that and we expect that. He says that, and I believe him, that he’s in great shape. I don’t think that will be an issue when he does come back.”

