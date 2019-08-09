Michael Irvin: No ‘Sweet Nectar’ of Super Bowl Without Ezekiel Elliott

The contract holdout of running back Ezekiel Elliott has former Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin fired up. He tells TMZ that owner Jerry Jones will not win a Super Bowl without Elliott.

Elliott is currently holding out for a contract extension although he has two years left on his rookie deal. Jones and the Cowboys are holding their position, while Elliott is training in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Irvin has been particularly vocal on matters of Zeke and the Cowboys front office so his position is not a surprise. However, this might be the funniest.

Watch the TMZ Sports video:

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Viral Video Mocks Cowboys Fans During Ezekiel Elliott Holdout

Follow Rich Durazzo on TWITTER for more articles like this and more!