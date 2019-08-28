Cowboys ‘Open for Business’ with Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper

“We’re open for business,” Jones said, per the team’s official website. “We don’t put any deadlines on anything. No one has informed me that they’re either going to visit or not visit.”

Entering the final year of his 2016 rookie contract, Prescott is reportedly aiming to become the NFL’s richest QB at a $40 million annual price tag. Dallas has met his demand with resistance, unwilling — for now — to re-write the record book in such grandiose fashion.

Jones revealed he briefly touched base with Prescott at the two-time Pro Bowler’s charity fundraiser Sunday night. The discussions were kept on surface level, and negotiations remain in neutral.

“We talked about generalities, but there were no details discussed,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for these guys. They’re trying to do their job, and we’re trying to do our job.”

Cooper, who arrived via trade from Oakland in 2018, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next March. As it stands, he’s due $13.924 million in base salary for the upcoming campaign, his age-25 season.

The Cowboys currently have roughly $20 million in available cap room after signing linebacker Jaylon Smith to a five-year, $63.75 million extension on Aug. 20.

Prescott Cracks Major NFL List

Following an impressive preseason in which he completed 100-percent of his passes in two straight appearances, and led an impressive scoring drive in the third, Prescott was named among a handful of players whom NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks believes will silence his doubters in 2019.

“Prescott has played a starring role in the NFL offseason version of “Let’s Make a Deal,” with the quarterback’s reported asking price reaching $40 million per year, as confirmed by NFL Network’s Jane Slater,” Brooks wrote. “Although the hefty sum would make him the highest-paid player at the position — and let’s be honest, this is almost certainly a negotiating tactic — Prescott’s 32 QB wins since 2016 (when he entered the league as a fourth-round pick) rank behind only Tom Brady, with the Cowboys capturing the NFC East title in two of his three NFL seasons. Now, I know the mere mention of a team stat (QB wins) to validate Prescott’s price tag will draw the ire of his critics, but there’s something to be said for winning, particularly in a league where quarterbacks are judged by rings. With a strong supporting cast at wide receiver (led by Amari Cooper) and a healthy offensive line in front of him, Prescott should enjoy a career year, regardless of how Ezekiel Elliott‘s holdout plays out.”

Cooper On Track For Week 1

With or without an extension, Cooper is expected to be in the starting lineup for the Sept. 8 season opener against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Head coach Jason Garrett characterized Cooper’s recovery from a mysterious left foot injury — initially considered plantar fasciitis — as “on schedule.”

Cooper isn’t yet 100 percent, unable to properly cut despite running at full speed. Provided he sustains no setbacks, Cooper will operate as Prescott’s No. 1 WR, opposite Michael Gallup, versus Big Blue.

