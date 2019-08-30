Cowboys Cut Tracker: Team Releases Veteran RB

Off they go!

The Dallas Cowboys began the process of paring down their roster to the 53-man regular season limit on Friday, releasing running back Darius Jackson, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

The Cowboys also waived punter Kasey Redfern, Juwann Bushell-Beatty, guard Lukayus McNeil, and tight end Marcus Lucas, per Gehlken.

Jackson, a fourth-year pro who began his career in Dallas, opened training camp with the first-string offense, the temporary replacement for holdout RB Ezekiel Elliott. He appeared in all four preseason games, rushing for 49 yards on 18 carries. He also added four receptions for 27 yards.

Jackson became expendable due to the emergence of fourth-round rookie rusher Tony Pollard, who’s been elevated to RB1 status while Elliott remains away from the team. Pollard will work in tandem with veteran Alfred Morris, forming a thunder-and-lightning attack in Zeke’s stead.

“Yeah, I mean, we’ve been preparing for that,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said of Elliott’s holdout stretching into the regular season, per Pro Football Talk. “That’s why we brought Alfred in. As we’ve said, we’ve been so pleasantly surprised, Pollard has been even better than we expected. We’re very comfortable with what we have there.

“. . .We’re comfortable with that group if that’s what it is. Obviously, we’re still going to be doing everything we can to do something with Zeke.”

Redfern had operated as Dallas’ kickoff specialist but his services are no longer required as the club will roll into September with Brett Maher as the starting kicker and Chris Jones the primary punter.

The Cowboys must be down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. They’ll then start the process of creating a 10-man practice squad.

Charlton Survives Cuts

Taco Charlton is one lineman the Dallas Cowboys aren’t trading. Owner/general manager Jerry Jones announced Friday that the No. 28 overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft — the subject of swirling trade rumors and release speculation — will make the final roster as a backup defensive end behind DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford.