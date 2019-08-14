Dallas Cowboys: Wade Phillips Frustration in Big D Revealed

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is one of the best in the game.

I recently chatted with LA Rams safety, Stephen Parker at the football camp of the LA Chargers’ Jeff Richards in Del City, Oklahoma.

Parker has had a successful preseason with the Rams at the safety position.

In a recent game against the Oakland Raiders, Parker intercepted Raiders quarterback Mike Glennon at the goal line as they were going in for a score late in the second quarter.

Parker returned the pick 39 yards, out to the 40-yard line before an offensive member of the Raiders finally brought him down.

In our Q&A below he discussed his interations with Wade Phillips and how Phillips is actually a great storyteller.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You did play in the Super Bowl. But I’m intrigued. Wade Phillips is a guy who to me who is a defensive genius. What’s he like?

Steven Parker: Wade Phillips from a defensive standpoint this guy is a genius. He knows exactly what the offense is going to bring to the table. A lot of film study and preparation he gives us and also how he preps the rest of our coaches. Our coaching staff they let us get to the game fast there is no grey areas that’s what makes it so good around him.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I’m a basketball guy who gets to hang out with you great football guys. I’ve heard stories about coaches and what they’re like on road trips. What’s Wade Philips like? Is he a storyteller?

Steven Parker: Wade is definitely a story teller I’ll say that. He’ll tell you a couple of stories but he’s really one of those guys. See he likes to dress nice, he’ll have his cowboy hat on. Come in with that Texas type style. He’s in there he’s like one of us he’s having fun you already know that it’ll be great vibes great energy around him.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Tell me a story about Wade.

Steven Parker: Let me think of one. He told us one about this game back in with the Cowboys. It wasn’t the championship it was the semi-finals. Telling me how basically someone made a mistake on a play and Wade doesn’t really cuss him doesn’t get on you he’s very chill and laid back. He got up and you can tell he was angry. He still got mad you could tell but he’s really fun. It was dope.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: He doesn’t curse?

Steven Parker: No, he doesn’t curse. I haven’t really heard him curse like that.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: When he’s mad what does he replace his words with?

Steven Parker: I mean like darn or shoot. You really don’t see him wild out. He’ll say Go cover him! Stay on your man! Stuff like that he’s just telling you little stuff.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: When you look at him as a defensive coordinator. Where does he rank in the league currently?

Steven Parker: In my mind number 1. He’s coached a lot of great defenses in this league. He’s been at the top of the rank for so many years. This is a guy who knows football inside and out. He’ll prep any team of course he’s coaching but I’m thanking him because I got the opportunity but this is a guy you’ll know the ins and outs of football. What your job is and what you have to do.